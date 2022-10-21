A beautiful black lady has stirred massive reactions online after showing off her artificial eyelashes

In a video making the rounds online, the lady used very long strands of hair to form artificial eyelashes

The lady's action didn't sit well with social media users who slammed her via the comments section

A Nigerian lady has stirred uproar online after sharing a video showing how she fixes her eyelashes.

Unlike the normal artificial eyelashes sold at the market, this lady made a different kind of lashes using human hair.

Lady makes artificial human hair Photo Credit: @beautysquabe

Netizens who came across the clip on Instagram slammed her while a few others thought she was creative.

In the trending video, the lady used scissors to cut her hair to a shorter length before applying mascara on it.

Social media reactions

Nel.aaa08 said:

"This is uncomfortable level 666."

Gauravraj7963 stated:

"She in the lockdown."

Juliasucre reacted:

"Definitely a clown. Not serious."

Bukkbianka commented:

"Almost like a broom."

Assia._officiel reacted:

"Um nah, after a while it’s abuse there, girls like that you embarrass us."

Official_jakei added:

"The things ladies do for beauty. What if the scissors gets into her eyes while doing that. Sometimes consequences matters slot but people don't think."

Lady fixes long and full artificial eyelashes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a birthday celebrant recently employed the services of a make-up artist to fix artificial eyelashes. In a video, the beautiful woman showed off the final look after fixing the lashes and it went viral on popular app, TikTok.

While some people criticized the lady's choice of long and full lashes, others applauded the make-up artist for exhibiting great skills. The proud make-up artist shared the video on TikTok and asked fans to share their opinions and rate her work.

"I did my client's lashes for her birthday. She wanted a light pink tint. How did I do?", the artist asked. @friscodisco2 added: “I can’t stop laughing at this and showing people. This is the wildest look I’ve seen yet. Took me out .”

