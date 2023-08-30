A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada said her skin became damaged after staying in the country for a few months

In a video she shared on Tiktok, the lady, Queenie, showed how her face looked before she relocated to Canada

Queenie also showed what her face currently looks like, as it now has multiple dark spots, and the colour has changed

A Nigerian lady in Canada reportedly suffered skin damage shortly after she relocated to the North American country.

The lady, Queenie, shared her experience in a video she posted on TikTok on August 30, 2023.

The lady said her skin changed after she arrived in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenie_p5.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Queenie said her skin was glowing before she left as she showed what it looked like. As of then, she had no dark spots on her face. But currently, the lady has many dark spots and discolouration.

Nigerian seeks skincare recommendation after moving to Canada

She is looking for a solution to return her skin to what it used to be.

The video quickly attracted many comments from her followers. While some people asked her to use simple skin care products, others accused her of using filters.

One TikTok user who disclosed she lives in the UK said she experienced the same thing after leaving Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who suffered skin damage in Canada

@Thattlondongirl said:

"I had the same issues when I got to the UK, you can send me a dm."

@Lil Pec said:

"Na so so filter Nigeria girls dey use."

@tsoobiii said:

"But that's a filtered video."

She replied to the fan:

"Na wa for people, filter doesn’t clean bad skin pls."

