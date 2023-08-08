A lady with only one had has become very popular on TikTok because of her amazing and electrifying beauty

The lady, Akosua Joyce, posted a video in which she flaunted her beauty and people could not help but appreciate her

Many TikTok users who saw Akosua's video took to the comment section to talk about how amazing she looks

TikTok users are admiring a beautiful lady who has only one hand.

The cute lady, Akosua Joyce, posted a video on TikTok where she flaunted her beauty for people to see.

Akosua flaunted her beauty on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@akosua_joyce.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Akosua was seen on a tarred road as she showed off her beautiful shape by turning her back.

People quickly noticed that she has only one hand, but this did not take anything from her beauty.

Her left hand is not complete, as it appears to have been amputated, but she still glows so brightly.

Beautiful lady with one hand goes viral on TikTok

Akosua's TikTok handle has many videos in which she flaunts her beauty and never hides her disability.

Many have fallen in love with and have become her fans because of her positive disposition to life.

Those who saw the video immediately took to the comment section to appreciate her beauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady flaunts her beauty

@ibraheemmusefiuol said:

"God will continue to blese you."

@Samson enefiok said:

"Wow! You are so beautiful."

@Teemoney commented:

"You are extremely gorgeous."

@zrarcafe said:

"I admire your courage, you are beautiful."

@Rich kelly commented:

"Wow! Beautiful girl."

@jawara527 said:

"You are so beautiful, my sister."

@Lucky black commented:

"You look good. Much love for you."

@adeniyilateef425 reacted:

"Please, I wish to know you."

@Mohammed Hardi Issak said:

"You look beautiful."

@blue diamond said:

"You're looking beautiful my dear."

@girma yas reacted:

"Wow! You are looking good. I love you dear."

Source: Legit.ng