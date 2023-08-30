A Nigerian lady who is a good dancer took time to entertain her mother with a powerful Igbo traditional dance

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Black Diamond, said her mother is her pride, hence the need to entertain her

Many people fell in love with Diamond and praised her for treating her mother nicely and also appreciated her powerful dance moves

A Nigerian lady danced for her mother, and the moment was captured in a video that has gone viral.

In the video Black Diamond posted, she performed an entertaining traditional dance for her mother.

The lady danced for her mother, who sprayed her with money. Photo credit: TikTok/@blackdiamond638.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that Diamond's mother is physically challenged as she supports herself with crutches.

Lady performs Igbo traditional dance for her mother

As the lady danced, her mother watched with smiles and admiration on her face.

Also, the woman sprayed Diamond with Naira notes to appreciate her sterling dance moves.

Diamond said her mother is her pride, and it was easy to see why she was so happy to dance for her.

Many TikTok users admired Diamond's dance moves and praised her because of how nicely she treated her mother.

Reactions from TikTok users as lady dances for her mother

@Hisprettiesfavorite said:

"You sabi dance oo. Can I be your friend?"

@Abuh Abdul commented:

"May God bless your beautiful mom."

@lizzygold_bae said:

"Beautiful. God bless ur mummy. She will live long in Jesus' name."

@classicrose59 reacted:

"I love this, please one for me."

@Frank_vic said:

"That woman would have done better if she could stand by herself. More life in good health ma."

@capucine said:

"May the healing of God locate your mum in Jesus' name. Amen. You are a fine carbon copy of mum. Mummy's favourite."

@Shining Boy said:

"When you are dancing and you are smiling you look beautiful."

