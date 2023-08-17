A TikTok video of a husband preparing a meal for his wife after she gave birth has gone viral

The man was seen pounding yam and making soup for his spouse, who just put to bed

He seemed happy that his wife had delivered a baby and wanted to cook a delicious dish for her

A heartwarming video of a loving husband cooking a traditional meal for his wife who had just given birth to their child has captured the attention of many on TikTok.

The video showed the devoted man pounding yam with a mortar and pestle and preparing a delicious soup with assorted meat and vegetables for his beloved partner.

Man appreciates lover for giving birth

The husband’s face radiated joy and gratitude as he celebrated the arrival of their precious baby and expressed his care and affection for his wife through his culinary skills.

