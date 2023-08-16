A video showing a groom and his mates making some serious moves on his big day has caught attention

The men looked over the moon as they danced like there was no tomorrow, as if they were the ones getting hitched

It was clear that they were chuffed for their mate and wanted to give him their full support

An amazing TikTok video of a groom and his mates showing off their incredible dance skills on his wedding day has warmed hearts.

The video, which has gone viral with thousands of views and likes, captured the moment when the groom and his friends hit the dance floor and unleash their inner dancers.

The groom and his friends danced happily. Photo credit: TikTok/@akinsanmiakinola

Source: TikTok

They looked ecstatic and exhilarated as they groove to the music, pulling off some impressive moves and synchronised steps.

They dance with such enthusiasm and energy, as if they were the ones tying the knot with their dream partners.

It was evident that they were overjoyed for their mate and wanted to celebrate his special day with him.

Their epic performance must have left the guests and the bride speechless and delighted.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@zizi 27 reacted:

"Yoruba weddings or nothing!"

@Adeomoade said:

"Abeg which of the groom friends dey single."

@Anniefunmzie wrote:

"Yoruba nah top notch party lovers."

@User993150 commented:

"How yoU dance when marrying a Yoruba queen."

@Movan also commented:

"This is part of my reason to marry a rich and cute nd God fearing man."

@Mololuwa:

"Why is that guy jumping to the front and filling the grooms shine."

@Sunshinefolu:

"Awww this is dope. Happy married life."

@Unavalable90:

"Proud to be Nigerian. Look at the material nauUUUU."

@Sharline:

"Ughhh oh what is to be African I'm waiting my turnooo."

@Didi:

"This is too beautiful o."

@Brown:

"This is beautiful."

@basiratlawal7:

"Yorubas with the vibez. Diverse Nigeria Nigerian mehnnn sha."

Funny moment shows groom eating at his own wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious video of a groom who was more interested in his food than his bride has gone viral on TikTok, attracting hundreds of likes.

The video, posted by user @alaga_toh_bad, shows a Nigerian wedding where the bride was supposed to find her groom and put a cap on his head as a sign of respect and love, according to the tradition.

However, the groom did not seem to care much about the ritual, as he was busy eating at the wedding venue, surrounded by guests.

