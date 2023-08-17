A man's thoughtful gesture towards his little daughter on her birthday has earned him the admiration of netizens

Not discouraged that he couldn't afford a cake, the man used sliced bread for his daughter's birthday celebration

A video showing the man happily enjoying the bread with his daughter has gone viral on social media

A man has become a viral sensation online because he celebrated his daughter's birthday using sliced bread.

In a video that has garnered over one million views on TikTok, the man lit a candle on the sliced bread like a cake.

The man lit a candle on the bread. Photo Credit: @gerald256sonia

With a smile, he blew out the candle and used a knife to tear its nylon open. He then added a bottle of soft drink as he enjoyed the bread with the celebrant.

Two ladies on the scene watched the man and his daughter with concerned expressions.

Many people hailed the man for being available for his daughter, with some offering to know their location to deliver a cake to the celebrant.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise the thoughtful father

Andrea said:

"Can it happen happy birthdaythanks for being a great dad ur creating memories one day when she’s old she will be proud of you dad."

ell ah said:

"I watched this more than 5timesGod bless you daddy for being around your daughter Bambi."

user552879134610 said:

"So sweet.... better than father's who don't even know their children's birthday... enjoy ur day nunuza."

janek said:

"He is 100 better than those irresponsible dad, keep up dad mum please smile everything will be ok."

Tlophe said:

"I poor available father is better than rich absent father.

"More blessing to you .

"It's the best thing ever to show our kids love even if we are poor."

katusiimemackline0 said:

"The way her mom feel disappointed she's like ndowoza napapanyo nadilizeko okukola amaka."

Ramruth seemeyou said:

"I pray to God nxt year will be a cake not a bread in Jesus name, , but congratulations 4 showing love to bby."

Man buys crocodile to celebrate daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man bought a crocodile to celebrate his daughter's birthday.

In the photos shared on Uwoghiren’s Facebook page, the man was seen beside his daughter as they held onto the massive gift he had bought for her.

Uwoghiren and his daughter held onto the rope tied around the massive crocodile's tail and mouth.

According to the loving father’s post, he bought the massive crocodile to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

Source: Legit.ng