A beautiful lady said she lost a lot of friends who did not like that she was getting married to an oyinbo man

According to the lady, the man bought her a very fine car two weeks after they started dating each other

The lady added that her friends tried all they could to make her relationship break down, but God took control

A beautiful young lady has shared a video of herself and her handsome oyinbo lover. She revealed that they both met on a dating app.

The lady, @benithemia, said the lover bought her a car two weeks into their relationship. Later, he proposed at a time both of them never knew she was already pregnant.

The lady and her man met on a dating app and are now married. Photo source: @benithemia

Lady and her lovely oyinbo husband

Six months into her pregnancy, the man officially married her, and they had an amazing wedding. The lady stated that her friends lied about her life to the man so the marriage would not hold, but they failed.

Despite the fact that her friends were not happy with the wedding, she said they had to put up a front and dance during the ceremony. Many in her video's comment section advised her to keep praying.

AishaMwende said:

"Been married for 4years and he never bought even sugar...am quitting, I deserve better."

QUIN_DEE said:

"I love the part she said her wedding was full of haters but couldn’t do anything…"

Hilma Goses said:

"When it is your time, even your enemies or demons will clap for you. Amen."

UG..finest said:

"Congratulations I don’t know you but this is cute."

Epic Queen said:

"Block them off, you even had them come , mine I didn’t invite them, they only saw pictures & videos, came to say rubbish got blocked, we move."

user73415352690 said:

"Wish you all the best on your journey and remember your enemies are not gonna give up. Pray hard."

Dimplezz said:

"Tell us this dating app."

