A lady has shared her excitement with netizens on TikTok as she arrived in Nigeria for the first time in her life

According to the beautiful lady, her mother is Norwegian, and her father is Nigeria, but she has been abroad since she was born

While sharing the video via her official TikTok account, she expressed joy and noted that she loves the serenity in Africa

A Nigerian lady identified as @tolouofficial on TikTok could not hide her emotions as she set foot in Nigeria for the first time.

In the video, Tolou radiated enthusiasm and a sense of connection to her Nigerian roots.

Lady excited to be in Nigeria for the first time Photo credit: @tolouofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

With a beaming smile, she shared her heritage, stating:

"Guys, I just came to Nigeria for the first time in my life. I'm half Nigerian, my dad is Nigerian, my mom is Norwegian. This is the first time I step on the land. This is the first time I'm in Africa too. I'm so happy."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tolou was happy to be in Nigeria for the first time

Her joy was palpable as she embraced the opportunity to explore the country with a special place in her heritage.

As a half-Nigerian, the visit marked a significant milestone in her life.

Reactions trail video of lady who visited Nigeria for the first time

Tolou's video resonated with viewers, who celebrated her excitement and applauded her for embracing her cultural background.

@adebolaadiguntv reacted:

“Welcome to the best country in world but we just have bad leadership.”

@Just me commented:

“Welcome and have fun.”

@Tete de melon reacted:

“I'm very happy for you too, sis.”

@P&B My LDLove reacted:

“Beautiful! I have been 3 times. Naija wife love it.”

@sushiiixo commented:

“So happy for u welcome home.”

@Adenijiadedeji reacted:

“Welcome to Naija, hope you’re enjoying Nigeria's sun?”

@africamagic commented:

“This is the best country in the world trust me.”

@Daniela Agyei commented:

“Enjoy and fill up your heart and soul.”

@GOLINKJAPAN@Boniface said:

“Your welcome home sis, have fun and enjoy your stay.”

@alexmark929 reacted:

“You're very much welcome to our country Mama.”

Watch the video below:

Lady who lives abroad travels down to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a doctor, Tem Isreal has expressed his shock after his lover travelled down to Nigeria to see him. Isreal disclosed in a tweet that he had been trying to reach her for two days to no avail, only to see her at his office.

The lady who lives overseas was on her way down to Nigeria to surprise him, and she had to ignore his calls because she didn't want him to get suspicious about her movements. In the heartwarming reunion video, she stretched out her hand for a hug, but he was too shocked and had to step back.

After minutes of staring at her and trying to get over the shock, he finally stretched out his own hand to hug her. Sharing the video via Twitter, he said:

"So i had been trying to reach this woman for 48 hours, apparently she was on her way to Nigeria to surprise me. Omo, still in shock."

Source: Legit.ng