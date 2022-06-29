A Nigerian doctor has shared a beautiful video showing the moment his lover paid him a surprise visit

The doctor had no idea that his woman who stays abroad was coming down to Nigeria to see him as she kept it a secret

In the video, he was so shocked after coming out of his office to see her stretching out her hands for a hug

A doctor, Tem Isreal has expressed his shock after his lover travelled down to Nigeria to see him.

Isreal disclosed in a tweet that he was trying to reach her for two days to no avail, only to see her at his office.

The lady who lives overseas was on her way down to Nigeria to surprise him and she had to ignore his calls because she didn't want him to get suspicious about her movements.

Lady pays surprise visit to her man Photo Credit: Tem Isreal

Source: Twitter

In the heartwarming reunion video, she stretched out her hand for a hug, but he was too shocked and he had to step back.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After minutes of staring at her and trying to get over the shock, he finally stretched out his own hand to hug her.

Sharing the video via Twitter, he said:

"So i had been trying to reach this woman for 48 hours, apparently she was on her way to Nigeria to surprise me. Omo, still in shock."

Nigerians gush over the adorable video

I am Ucee said:

"Awwwwwnnnnn....this is so nice to watch. Smiled while watching it. Love is sha sweet...."

Obinnado wrote:

"Not right, this can cause more harm than good."

Imagem reacted:

"Why the guy no hug am? haaaa. I go squeeze am if na me."

Asera Dee commented:

"You guys be pressing our windpipe on this bird app!! Is well ooh,it’s was a cool surprise."

Love Ibanga added:

"I’m officially a plywood ."

Canada-Based Nigerian wife surprises husband at his bank workplace after 6 years away, sings for him in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married woman who has been in Canada for 6 years treated her husband to a lovely surprise on her return to the country.

The woman stormed his bank workplace and serenaded him with a song by Nigerian singer Fireboy DML titled Like I Do.

On spotting his wife, the husband immediately left his work and grabbed it her gentlemanly to the admiration of customers and his colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng