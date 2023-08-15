A mother has shared a captivating video of her baby who always falls asleep with both hands in the air

In the video, the mother expressed concern over her baby's actions as she wondered what might have triggered it

Social media users reacting in the comments section had different things to say about the baby's rare gesture

A mother identified as @nurisunn on TikTok has a video of her baby girl sleeping at different times with her hands up.

While sharing the video on TikTok, the concerned woman solicited suggestions on the cause of her baby's behaviour.

Mother shares video of her baby's unusual sleeping position Photo credit: @nurisunn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"Why does my baby girl always sleep with her arms up?", she asked.

Footage of baby sleeping with hands up goes viral

The captivating footage captured the baby peacefully dozing off while her tiny hands remain raised in the air.

On several occasions, the concerned mother filled the baby girl in the same position and looking very comfortable.

Netizens react to video of baby sleeping with her hands up

Nurisunn's curiosity about her baby's sleeping position has resonated with parents worldwide, sparking discussions and speculations about the reasons behind this endearing behaviour.

@johnnikagordon reacted:

“Listen, I thought it was just my baby, definitely was planned on talking to the pediatrician about this, glad I’m not alone!”

@Therealnaeb said:

“She’s praising the almighty God himself.”

@Daija Johnson reacted:

“Lol my son does the same thing I be like praise him!!!”

@brandibutler365 reacted:

“Raising hands up is away to bring in positive energy.”

@Authentic You said:

“What ever the prayer was amen!”

@Provincii reacted:

“Nun girl she just getting a little praise break in her beauty sleep.”

@It’s Tiyunna J commented:

“She receiving the good word in her sleep.”

@Ferragamo Chartier commented:

“Lmaooo omg my son does the same thing and he’s only 3 weeks old.”

Watch the video below:

Baby girl dozes off while standing upright

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user has posted a video of a baby who slept off in a rather awkward position.

The video was posted by Lanivaka, who appears to be one of the girl's parents, and she says the baby sleeps anywhere. In the TikTok video, which lasted only 7 seconds, the girl stood upright and went off into a very deep sleep. From the video, it looked like the girl was in a car as she was standing close to a couch.

When the video was posted on TikTok, it surprised everyone who wondered why the baby slept that way. Some TikTokers were amazed that even when the girl was touched, she did not wake up but continued to sleep. At the moment, the video has generated over 387k likes, and more than 5k shares, and it has been viewed 4.5 million times.

Source: Legit.ng