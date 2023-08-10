A beautiful girl who suddenly left her parents' house years ago made an unexpected return to see them again

In a video, the young woman returned with her child to show her parents and their reaction was priceless

The doting parents welcomed her sweetly and lifted her child with so much love as someone filmed the moment

An emotional video captures a mother-of-one reuniting with her parents and showing them her baby for the first time.

After years of being separated, Lilian returned home to see her parents whom she left without visiting for years.

Girl who abandoned home years ago returns with baby Photo credit: @lilianlagemanl3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She stood quietly in front of her parents who stayed side by side, while her father held her precious baby.

The mother who thought her family's reaction would have been more drastic was baffled as they were all beaming with excitement.

In the caption, Lilian expressed her emotions, stating:

"So many years without seeing my family, but I am back, dear darling family, though with a baby. I was still welcomed home despite so many years without visiting them. East, West, North, South. Home is home."

Reactions as lady returns home with baby

The heartfelt video reiterated the power of family bonding and the enduring love that transcends time and distance.

It touched the hearts of viewers, resonating with the universal sentiment that home is a place of love and acceptance.

@Maravirgins said:

“l will stil say l wil never get married not until my dad is in a confortable life kalasi kati muvume.”

@Rhanimarieswan said:

“And those talking about bazimbire haven't built houses for their parents too.”

@p commented:

“Ama don't care about those sating that build them a house home is always the best whether a hut or not its your home. Proud of u darling.”

@Eliana reacted:

“Mbu build for them, will she build for the whole village.”

@princessciru0 said:

“What matters, is your back home safely and alive. Baby is a blessing they are happy for you. Be there for them for the years you were not there.”

@debbie 2 commented:

“I appreciate you for not taking life wamaa.”

@Ashleywakio said:

“Build them a house as if she said she won't.”

@PearlB said:

“We are always happy cos we are happy ppl.”

@keine prossy reacted:

“We all have dreams to build for our parents buh obusobozi tetulina so stop judging us after seeing our homes wen r looking badly we neva liked it.”

Watch the video below:

Lady returns after years abroad, hugs dad tightly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Ethiopian lady has returned from the United States of America to meet her father after 19 years. The lady Kalkidan narrated the story of how she left her family at the age of two and did not see her father until after 19 years.

Kalkidan explained in her TikTok video that her father was the first to travel out of the village in search of work, but he did not return. Four years after her father left the village, she was sent to the United States, where she lived and grew up. Kalkidan's father later randomly walked into her mother in the streets of Addis Ababa.

He then learned that his daughter was away in the USA. Now, they have reunited in a video that has melted many hearts. When the man saw his daughter, who was all grown, he hugged her for a long time. Kalkidan said on TikTok: "I hadn't seen my dad since I was two years old when he left our village to try and find work walking on foot to the nearest market for weeks. My mom and my dad lost contact with each other for over 8 years and everyone assumed he was dead.

Source: Legit.ng