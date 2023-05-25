A video making the rounds on social media has captured the heartwarming moment a Nigerian lady was celebrated in school

It was her graduation day, and her coursemates thought it wise to celebrate her in a unique way

Being the only girl in the engineering department at Benue state polytechnic, she was showered with so much love

A young Nigerian girl was celebrated massively by her coursemates on her graduation day.

It was gathered that the pretty lady was the only girl in the Department of Engineering at Benue state polytechnic.

Engineering students celebrate the only female in their department. Photo credit: @prettyqueenbella

After writing her last paper in school, her coursemates, friends and other well-wishers gathered around her to celebrate with her.

They brought band men who played a sweet sound as she danced amid cheers and excitement from her colleagues.

She was also handed a bottle of expensive wine, which she held as a crowd gathered to watch her.

The video was shared by @prettyqueenbella with the caption:

"How Benue state engineering students celebrated their only girl in their department during their sign out."

Social media reactions

@mar_ibrown said:

"Same thing happened to me last year in building technology. congrats."

@isadolphine stated:

"Worth it girl. Good to be pampered as the only girl sha."

@hardunnieade reacted:

"The girl go just dey enjoy."

@precious8483 commented:

"Nothing Dey sweet pass dis thing sha."

@bridgetbaby10 reacted:

"Omo I pray I graduate with my friends oo cuz my course mates no one normal o."

@pascaldhope added:

"Only girl it's not easy."

Female graduate celebrated in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian youths who had the opportunity to attend university or any tertiary institution can attest that the day of final examinations is usually filled will excitement and vibes. This is due to the hardships and challenges experienced while trying to succeed in school and graduate with good grades.

On graduation day, school management usually allows students to wear white shirts so that their friends can sign on them with a marker. A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as @sharonjuliet123 on TikTok had the opportunity to finish her tertiary education.

Her shirt was already signed by so many people, especially her schoolmates. She posed for pictures with her friends and was ecstatic. After celebrating in school, she went home to find her family waiting to celebrate with her. In a viral video, her family came outside to hug her while she danced away in happiness. A young lady even picked her up while a male family member sprayed her with some money as she danced.

