An Oyinbo lady has earned the admiration of many people owing to the lovely way she served her husband his food

The beautiful lady who is married to a Nigerian man went on her knees as she placed his food on the table

Men, in particular, commended the lady, saying the man would be loyal to his wife by virtue of her behaviour

A video of a beautiful Oyinbo lady serving food to her Nigerian husband on her knees has stirred massive reactions on the net.

The lady, in the TikTok clip, appeared on the scene carrying a tray containing his swallow meal and went on her knees as she placed them on the table before her husband.

She served him his food like a king. Photo Credit: @ijmbams

Source: TikTok

Next, she held up a bowl of water and smiled lovingly as her husband washed his hand in it. She afterward sat beside him and cleaned his mouth as he ate.

The clip which was shared by the lady was captioned, "serving dinner to my king."

When a netizen accused her of chasing clout with her video, saying she doesn't do it without the camera, the lady replied:

"You are invited in my house to verify ok."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Desmond Kanu said:

"That’s a man who handles his matters at home and away in every sense, my wife is like this too."

Jacob Tsolo said:

"A man feel special and this will make him come home early home where ever he is."

glock4064 said:

"I don’t even want a woman to treat me like this and I still can’t get respect."

orashagraham said:

"I need this in my life what store did you get her from?"

Fame said:

"Only the walls can tell what’s behind the camera ‍♂️, but anyways good job."

Malang said:

"That time I was a kid my mother used to do this to my father."

MLD said:

"With this respect a Nigeria man will be 100℅ loyal to his wife."

akinemiremmanuel said:

"If all we house wives can do this there won't be single mothers."

Nigerian woman kneels to serve husband food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had knelt to serve her husband food.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, she knelt before her husband, who stared at her surprisedly. He asked why she was kneeling, and she explained that she decided to follow the tradition of his people.

At first, her husband tried to leave the living room in shock, but he was drawn back by his child and his wife, who remained on her knees.

