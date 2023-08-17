A video of an oyinbo lady dancing to an African tune with a man has captured the attention of many online

The duo showed off their impressive moves as they were surrounded by a curious crowd

Their performance was met with cheers and applause from the delighted spectators who also joined them in the end

A captivating video of an oyinbo lady dancing with gusto to an upbeat African song has warmed hearts.

The lady was paired with a man who matched her enthusiasm and skill as they moved in sync to the rhythm of the music.

The oyinbo lady appeared to be having a lot of fun. Photo credit: TikTok/@lolcreyel

Source: TikTok

They were surrounded by a crowd of people who were eager to witness their amazing dance moves and expressions.

Oyinbo lady dances amazingly

The audience who watched them were so thrilled by their performance that they cheered loudly and clapped their hands in encouragement.

As of the publishing the report the video has gathered over 100,000 likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Victoria reacted:

"Exactly like that and no different e."

B Lack Betty said:

"Oh you can really see the joy in her eyes and it really infects me..great woman."

Erica Cristina:

"Very beautiful to see."

Hanna glitzi.flitzi:

"What a super great woman and please keep dancing and I'm just celebrating her."

"Simply pure joy to see."

Simone:

"Keep it up, you're awesome."

GABO:

"So beautiful.....i like that attitude. I can't even begin to describe myself like that move great like you. really wow."

DESTINY:

"Plus Size is not and will never be a disability."

Angie:

"When someone says chubby can't dance I will show this move."

