A video on TikTok shows the moment a young black lady and an oyinbo lady created a beautiful scene abroad

In the adorable clip, the black girl was dancing alone when the white lady saw her and ran to join her

The clip has melted hearts on social media with many applauding the oyinbo lady over her free-spiritedness

A lovely video on TikTok app captures two pretty young ladies dancing and vibing to a beat in public.

In the video shared by @yourfaveafricanyfa, a black lady in a short Ankara gown was first spotted dancing alone as people stared in amazement.

Moments after she started dancing, a white lady was spotted running towards her and then vibing together with her to the beat.

The video stunned many on TikTok as nobody expected the Oyinbo lady to join out of the blues. Netizens have shared their thoughts.

Social media reactions

@frannyloveee said:

"You stepping back and letting her have the moment. Amazing."

@forkumblessing stated:

"My mood changed at her arrival. Aunty was like “Don’t finish without me”.

@mizzydainty reacted:

"She ran so fast. I watched it so many times. Happiness is a good thing."

@dee_mmarh1 said:

"Awwwwwnnn. See me smiling and moving my body while sitting."

@kivajames reacted:

"Girl on heels. I could never. You're amazing. The way she ran from the store to join in."

@realskylord added:

"I think the girl had seen you before dancing there, and she was waiting for you again. She got the vibes."

@kajkay8 wrote:

"This is beautiful she ran to join you and with respect you stepped back and let her show her moves."

Watch the video below:

