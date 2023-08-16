A video of a white man singing a Nigerian Fuji song with great enthusiasm has gone viral on Instagram

The man, who was playing the song from his car stereo, seemed to be having fun as he sang along to the catchy tune

He was wearing a simple white outfit and driving slowly while enjoying the music

One of the most popular videos on Instagram right now is a clip of a white man singing a Nigerian Fuji song with great enthusiasm and passion.

The man, who has not revealed his name or location, was playing the song from his car stereo as he drove along a road.

The man was singing Fuji happily. Photo credit: Instagram/@Yoruba_ness



He seemed to be having fun as he sang along to the catchy tune, which is a genre of music that originated from the Yoruba people of Nigeria.

He was wearing a simple white outfit that contrasted with his dark hair and beard.

Oyinbo man sings Fuji

He drove slowly and carefully while enjoying the music, occasionally glancing at the camera and smiling.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from amused and impressed viewers, who have been captivated by his performance.

Some of them praised his singing skills and asked for more videos, while others wondered how he learned the lyrics and what the song was about.

The video is a perfect example of how music can bring people together and transcend cultural barriers.

It shows that anyone can appreciate and enjoy the rich and diverse musical heritage of Nigeria, regardless of their background or ethnicity.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tarajix_x reacted:

"I wish he understood the lyrics. Iť's gonna make the music 1000times better for him."

@jcd_1 said:

"The joy on his face wow speechless."

@merry_tooby wrote:

"Gbayi, Oyinbo to make ję."

@lightolaitann commented:

"Idan gan gan I feel the head movement at the end. Na so Fuji song dance dey start."

@kokomanaya also commented:

"Even me self no Sabi d song."

@techslye_:

"See somebody client o."

