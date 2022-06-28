A beautiful lady working at Primark has shared a cute video of her and colleagues dancing at their workplace

Many people who reacted to her clip praised a tall black lady who joined the dance and took all the attention

Among those who commented on the video were social media users who wondered if they were dancing during work time

A beautiful oyinbo lady identified as Tanjina Malik on TikTok has shared a video showing her and colleagues dancing to Camidoh's Sugarcane song.

While dancing in front of the camera, a coworker joined her in the choreography and took the shine with her good moves.

The oyinbo boy lady said she does not know how to dance at all. Photo source: TikTok/@tanjinamalikk

Happy female workers

The white lady said that her dancing skill is subpar. Seconds into the video, another lady joined in on the performance.

The whole clip soon turned into a comic show as they struggled to take the shine off each other.

Watch the video below:

At the time time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ala said:

"I’m obsessed with nothing but the height difference."

reenamannan said:

"This is what you guys are doing when you're 'checking the stockroom for other sizes'."

Sairish Zaman said:

"The woman in black and white is VIBE. SHE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT."

JP said:

"And this is why I can’t find help in primark."

drdat1 said:

"The tall lady tho."

S.Toure said:

"the black queen so beautiful wow."

Rush said:

"Melanin queens with that baddie dance moves."

Mycutelittlebubble said:

"I’m guessing they are on break, because that Primark queue is long."

Soldier dances inside office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young beautiful lady serving in the US Army vibed hard to Jhacari's Come Over in a viral clip.

In a TikTok video, the lady came close to her camera in the presence of her colleagues who were seated as she made leg, hand and waist moves.

She had great fun dancing in the office despite the fact that people were around her. Many who reacted to her video said she is in the best unit.

