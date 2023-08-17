A Nigerian lady who cried while relocating abroad had beautiful moments during her flight with delicious meals

The pretty lady did her nails and eyelashes in Nigeria to look beautiful for whenever she arrived in Canada

Nigerians who saw she used a famous sound associated with relocation videos prayed to also leave the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A pretty lady has captured her relocation story in a short video as she moved from Nigeria to Canada.

Before her move abroad, the lady (@amieecole) went to a salon and treated herself well. She fixed nails and eyelashes.

The lady wiped her tears on her way to the airport. Photo source: @amieecole

Source: TikTok

Amazing trip to Canada

The lady cried on her way to the airport because she would miss the family and friends she was leaving behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Aboard, the lady enjoyed her flight meals in the clip. She showed the moment she had her first layover in Paris.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omolawlah said:

"I am next in line, congratulations sis."

Oghenero said:

"Congratulations sweet. I'm next by Gods grace."

olamideola86 said:

"Please do you need a transit visa when you had a layover in Paris?"

Chiamaka said:

"I'm the next to testify, congrats."

Jovita said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings too."

UJ Love said:

"Congratulations my husband is next in line Amen."

user chizzy baby said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from this blessings. I must use it."

pamellachioma said:

"Congratulations dear, by God grace am using it soon."

Abba’s_Bestie said:

"Congratulations dear, Will be my testimony soon."

Mary said:

"Congratulations and ur hair is so pretty... where did u make it from please?"

Famly of 6 moved to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian family of six landed in Canada, and the celebration of their arrival got one of them singing and dancing.

In a video shared by TikTok handle @howtojapa, a man quickly ran down the road when the family with their kid arrived.

Lady got visa to Canada

Similarly, a Nigerian lady celebrated getting a Canadian visa and having the opportunity to relocate abroad for a better life.

The lady (@olaabikeade) bought enough foodstuffs in the market and packed them in her travel bags.

Source: Legit.ng