A Nigerian boy has impressed netizens online with his intelligence in mathematics

A video showed the intelligent young boy calculating numbers at a shop while being filmed by surprised eyewitnesses

Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok showered accolades on him with many inquiring to know more about him

A Nigerian man identified as @donprince567 has introduced viewers to an extraordinary young boy who possesses an exceptional ability to perform complex calculations in a matter of seconds, all without the aid of a calculator.

Don Prince affectionately referred to the intelligent boy as a 'human calculator so talented'.

The video showcased the boy's remarkable talent as he effortlessly solved mathematical problems with lightning speed and precision.

Boy's exceptional skill at maths stuns many

Ranging from multiplication, the young prodigy astounded viewers with his mental arithmetic capabilities, leaving many in awe of his extraordinary gift.

Don Prince's video has gained significant attention and admiration from TikTok users, who expressed their amazement and appreciation for the boy's exceptional mathematical skills.

Reactions trail video of young boy dubbed 'human calculator'

@HUMANITY OVER RELIGION (HOR) said:

“God please help this little boy before Nigeria bury his talent has it has buried millions of talented youths.”

@Fawazzy money 007 reacted:

“Very brilliant boy. I fill like giving something.”

@investor_01 said:

“Omor see brain.”

@African chocolate witch:

“I know this guy na he’s so talented in calculation.”

@Mr_Seglah reacted:

“I have a friend like that oo.”

@jamcut04 reacted:

“See brain me I'm here still calculating how my opay balance remaining 315, I still never get am.”

@ZINEDINE ZIDANE said:

“More than calculator Eii so sharp.”

@Gift Morgan966 commented:

“3 x 3 I still Dey use calculator.”

@Onny_Thom said:

“Ask me 2 x 2 and I will ask you to give me a calculator.”

@mhide_pearl commented:

“This guy is so talented, I wish Dey can help him to improve in his education.”

@Ewa ade reacted:

“This exactly my mom me I’ll still be cracking my brain but my mom with sharp brain and the mama no go school oo.”

Nigerian street kid displays mathematical skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a smart Nigerian kid answering mathematical questions in Ilorin has gone viral. The TikTok clip was posted by @kaotharbabatunde, and it shows the kid churning out answers to the questions like a computer.

The kid was seen on the street, but it appears he has a lot of talents and numerical skills which came to the fore in the short clip. He was standing before a man who posed maths questions to him in rapid succession and in a complicated way.

He would not give up as the questions kept coming for him to answer. The questions posed to the kid hawker ranged from addition to multiplication, but they were trickish. His skill has stunned many TikTokers who are asking that they want to meet him and possibly help him. However, it was not revealed whether the kid is in school or why he was not in class.

