A trending video of a little girl braiding someone's hair has impressed many netizens on social media

In the video shared via the TikTok app, the talented little girl stood firmly and braided the adult's hair at a salon

Netizens who watched the video didn't hesitate to shower her with lots of accolades over her hardworking nature

Social media has been abuzz with a cute video of a little Nigerian girl showing off her hairdressing skills.

The video which was shared on TikTok by @komassioboube showcased the young girl effortlessly braiding hair with precision and finesse, showing a talent well beyond her years.

Her nimble fingers and attention to detail have captivated viewers around the world, earning her widespread admiration and praise.

This inspiring display of skill and creativity serves as a reminder that talent knows no age limits.

Reactions as little girl braids adult's hair

Netizens have stormed the comments section to shower accolades on the little girl who displayed an amazing act.

@Ice_Cube commented:

“This one will become an international hairdresser when she grows up. Am so amazed.”

@Cynthia Stiles521Stiles reacted:

“So adorable. Those little but mighty fingers.”

@mhissmarianamary reacted:

“This is called hairdressing is my calling.”

@Tessa Hamilton898 reacted:

“OMG how cute is that.”

@Grace Omede said:

“Wow nice one princess.”

@Robertine Suiven said:

“Waooo my daughter braids well too.”

@MmeHaidara10 reacted:

“May God bless your hands.”

@machenry36 said:

“When the family is known for braiders, blood no dey lie shaa.”

@nsukkaking_01 reacted:

“This baby nah confirm born hair dresser, she'll go places with her work.”

@Mrs_Snar reacted:

“She braids better than me.”

@blackberry said:

“Super proud of her and the mom.”

@Alice Nkeng reacted:

“Future millionaire May God bless the work of your hands.”

@sandrashuga251 said:

“Best stylist ever.”

Little girl braids hair in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a very talented little girl has stunned people online after she was seen braiding a lady's hair.

In a heartwarming video, the young girl stood on her feet and braided the hair so perfectly to the delight of an eyewitness who didn't hesitate to make a video. Reports gathered that the little girl had already started braiding hair for people at the early age of 5.

The inspiring video was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent. Nigerians have reacted to the video, with some of them advising the parents and guardians of the girl to make her travel abroad. They claimed that she would make more money and even become a billionaire if she gets the opportunity to travel abroad and practice her skill.

