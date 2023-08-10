An emotional video of a mother reuniting with her son after several years of being apart has gotten netizens emotional

In the touching clip shared via TikTok, the duo hugged each other tightly and almost broke down in tears of joy

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many wishing to also reunite with their loved ones who have been away

A heartwarming video capturing a long-awaited reunion between a woman and her son in the United States has taken TikTok by storm.

Posted by @laughhard__, the emotional footage shows the moment the woman and her son spotted each other at the airport and immediately ran towards each other, embracing tightly.

Woman meets son again after 11 years Photo credit: @laughhard_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After being separated for 11 years, their joy and love are palpable as they are finally reunited.

Reactions as mum and son reunite after 11 years

The video has touched the hearts of viewers worldwide, garnering thousands of likes, comments, and shares.

@mine said:

“The boy is about 11 years I wonder how he remembered his mother.”

@Autumn Grant reacted:

“If I saw this in person, I’d be sobbing even without knowing the story.”

@None reacted:

“Wow that’s really a blessing, let God Bless everyone.”

@Protect the kidsMMIW reacted:

“Okay the tears will stop. 11 years. Glad you have each other now.”

@NURU said:

“Getting really emotional.”

@Sierra said:

“The way the parents smiled in the background was beautiful!!! So happy for u.”

@Cici-Joe Serpa commented:

“So glad you both are reunited.”

@pretty b said:

“Can’t wait to see my daughter too.”

@Magdalene said:

“I know how she feels. I see my girl after 8 years.”

@Tess commented:

“I can’t even imagine!! A mothers love is like no other.”

@P E A R L F U K Z reacted:

“Shuuu, am crying no mom should be separated from her child for so long.”

@KayStanton2 said:

“Aww Beautiful mother love priceless.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady sees her son after many years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boy screamed for joy and hugged his mother tightly as they reunited many years after she left. According to the woman, she left him when he was four and expressed joy that he could still recognise her.

The mother said he did not know she was coming, and in a clip she shared, the boy was all over her as he beamed with an infectious smile. He hugged her several times and pleaded with his mum never to leave him, saying she should take him along instead.

On the other hand, the woman expressed surprise at how grown her son had become, adding that she missed him. "I finally met my son after so many years. I left him since he was 4 but he still recognised me. He didn't know I was coming back but his excitement melted my heart. "All thanks to my maker for this opportunity to see him again," she wrote in the clip. The reunion clip melted hearts on social media.

Source: Legit.ng