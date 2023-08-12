A beautiful mother and son have captivated many netizens on the TikTok app after dancing together

A viral video showed the lovely duo standing together while showcasing their impressive dance moves

Social media users have showered accolades on them as many wished to experience such a great relationship with their parents

A captivating video shared by @ivo_official on TikTok has been making waves across social media platforms.

The cute clip showcased the incredible dance skills of a doting Nigerian mother and her son.

Young-looking mum dances with her son Photo credit: @ivo_official1/TikTok.

In the video, the pair were seen flawlessly executing an identical and mesmerizing dance routine to a popular sound on TikTok, leaving netizens in awe.

Mother and son display flawless dance moves

The video showcased the seamless coordination and synchronization between the mother and son as they effortlessly mirrored each other's moves.

Their precise timing and graceful execution have garnered widespread admiration from viewers, who were quick to express their amazement and appreciation for the duo's talent.

Netizens hail doting mother and son over dance video

The duo's impeccable dance routine captivated the hearts of netizens, with many praising their fluidity, precision, and undeniable chemistry.

The video has quickly gained viral status accumulating numerous likes, shares, and comments from impressed viewers across various social media platforms.

@Jarvis reacted:

“Beautiful.”

@Rita commented:

“Well done mum.”

@user3021501676160 reacted:

“She is so amazing.”

@kelvinamihere456 said:

“I like u both. Good job mum.”

@mrs_ochigbo said:

“This is just beautiful."

@user9851143703403chika said:

“This one sweet me die chaiii like mother like son.”

@Angie said:

“Like mother like son.”

@albertaforwaa commented:

“Mummy is a vibe.”

@MzJayde reacted:

“This is the best. Love it.”@

@user1910035637857 reacted:

“I love this woman, she de move things forward.”

@anappa21 reacted:

“So joyful to watch. Momma, you nailed this dance.”

Watch the video below:

Mother and son do the charm dance challenge together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a joyful video of a mum and her son having a good time dancing has captured the hearts of many TikTok viewers.

The son sneaked up behind his mum as she was doing some impressive moves with a radiant smile on her face. They danced in sync to Charm, a catchy and upbeat tune by the Nigerian artist Rema that has become a viral sensation on social media.

Many social media users who watched the video could not help but appreciate the mother-and-son dance which is gaining traction by the day. As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 5000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

