A student, Usaini-jay Mawaki, who passed almost all his WAEC papers with good grades expressed sadness over literature

Sharing a screenshot of his WAEC online, the student asked people if he was good to good with the result

Many people argued over his 2023 results, as some said that passing literature is very important for art students

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man, Usaini-jay Mawaki, has gone online to share what he had in his 2023 WAEC.

Sharing the result on Facebook, the student asked people if his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result was good enough as he scored D7 in Literature in English. In mathematics, he scored A1.

The student scored A1 in both maths and government but had D7 in literature. Photo source: Usaini-jay Mawaki

Source: Facebook

WAEC result with D7 in literature

His English language was B3, as well as economics. In government, he repeated the same A1 feat he had in mathematics.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Out of all his papers, only Literature had a low score. Many people encouraged him and said his result was good enough to chase school admission.

Mawaki was yet to respond to a message Legit.ng sent to him for questions at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to WAEC below:

Blessing Emah said:

"This results is very good. And nowadays some universities don't accept D7. And also it depends on the course you are going to offer."

Hassan Sanni said:

"The literature spoil it indeed, literature is important for every art student."

Prudent Sarmmy said:

"U fumble small with literature is one of your major subjects if possible you want to study any of art courses well that is good results thou."

Peter Paul said:

"Forget about that literature no be everyone go past it your result is good."

Nte Adlinah Queen said:

"No, you will write waec next year because of literature in English."

Micheal Scott said:

"Hope you wrote Neco the D7 in literature."

Felix Elendu said:

"Good result, but can't go for law with it."

Somod Adekunle said:

"You are not good. D7 for literature is an error."

Ëmmy Pørçhé said:

"Not good. For an art student literature in English D7."

Student who failed resat 2023 WAEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian student, Idris Musa Abubakar, went online to rejoice after checking his 2023 WAEC result.

Seeing that he had one A1 in government and B's in mathematics and English, the boy said the results were better than the one he had in 2022.

Girls danced to celebrate WAEC results

Similarly, a secondary school girl shared a video showing how she and her mates danced after they heard that WAEC released 2023 results.

While in their school uniforms, they showed they were in a happy mood because of the development.

Source: Legit.ng