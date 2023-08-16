A Nigerian girl has broken down in tears after her assignment was rejected by Hilda Baci's team

According to the lady who claimed to have spent a lot on the video, she felt discouraged over being left out

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many criticizing the lady for crying out online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One of Hilda Baci's students, Uchendu Chizuruoke, has demanded justice after her group assignment video was not selected for recognition by the award-winning chef.

The student's outcry has gained significant engagement, particularly due to the involvement of Guinness World Record breaker Hilda Baci.

Hilda Baci's student in tears after her assignment was rejected Photo credit: @tori4town9ja/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Uchendu emphasized that every student who performed well deserves a fair chance to win the prize.

The Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, had promised to gift N5 million cash prize to her best student.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Uchendu desires to speak to Hilda Baci

Expressing understanding that the number of submissions may be overwhelming for a single person, she pleaded for assistance in reaching Chef Hilda to address the situation.

Uchendu questioned why her video was not considered a good example and urged for a reevaluation of the winning videos from group 2.

She reiterated that her intention was solely to seek justice and not to disrespect the popular chef.

Reactions as lady weeps after her video was rejected by chef Hilda Baci's team

@iameazipara_ reacted:

“This video is dope but let's see other people's video too nan.”

@therealrichieflames reacted:

“Why you dey throw meat inside pot from that long distance, when no be basketball competition you apply for.”

@shugarine said:

“So creative.”

@ms_nma1 commented:

“Even me sef no go pick you la what kinda video is that. Ele u are showing us coconut tree and throwing meat to the pot facing back. Nne u need cane.”

@khemmys said:

“I love your video, but others might have been better than yours. This doesn't mean you won't win next time. This is life. Brace up and go harder this time. You will surely make it. Plus, you have learnt. So use what you have gotten and run with it.”

@mideys kitchen reacted:

“You did well but everybody cannot win.”

@oluchi _x reacted:

“You're good too but maybe not part of the best. Why the tears instead of working on your brand and make yourself better. I love your food sha.”

@jkgotpaid reacted:

“Coconut rice or jollof rice?”

@_.girlikecherish reacted:

“It's a competition my love you tried but evervone can't win.”

@partypacksby yetty reacted:

“Are u saying others don't deserve to be selected except you? Dey play.”

@if_e_y_I_n_W_a reacted:

“U tried yes, but stop to dey embarrass yourself online by crying aunty.”

@hyfedy said:

“I don't understand, u were not picked and u are here online looking for justice wahala no too much for this social media.”

@mz dosunmu said:

“She did well but not everyone will be a winner madam.”

@himynamesmaris reacted:

“Any small thing person dn run carry camera begin cry, which manner of emotional abuse is this? If dem no choose you, REST.”

Watch the video below :

Hilda Baci reacts as Guinness World Records certifies her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the wait finally ended as Guinness World Records confirmed Hilda Baci as the world record holder for a person with the longest hours of cooking.

Hilda, who showed big support for Chef Dammy, another Nigerian attempting to break the same record, reacted to the good news. After the news was announced by Guinness World Records, Hilda expressed her joy on Twitter.

In her words: "This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much." The lady was so grateful that the news she had awaited came.

Source: Legit.ng