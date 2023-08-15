A heartbroken husband has shared his pain on social media after finding out that his wife was cheating on him

In a heartbreaking video, he arrived at the woman's family's compound to announce the end of his marriage to the daughter

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many drumming support for the husband

A Nigerian man, Chukwudi Eze, has returned his second wife, Ndidi N. Okoye, to her family amidst the turmoil caused by her continuous infidelity with a tipper driver.

A video captured the intense scene as Chukwudi's family arrived at the in-law's house with a keg of palm wine, symbolizing the return of Ndidi.

Expressing his deep heartbreak, Chukwudi revealed his wife's repeated affairs with the tipper driver.

Chukwudi denounces his union with Ndidi

Amid intense emotions, he firmly declared that he cannot marry her again because of her unfaithfulness.

In his words:

“I am returning Ndidi N. Okoye to her father’s compound with Akwukwu Ube. I won’t marry this woman again. She is a prostitute. I brought this drink here. This is the place I married Ndidiamaka Hope Okoye.

"This woman wakes up in the morning and meets the tipper man who brings sand to my house and sleeps with him. I cannot marry Ndidi Amaka. This is the drink covered with local pear leaves and her passport. Take your daughter.”

Reactions trail video of man denouncing his marriage to 2nd wife over infidelity

The powerful symbolism of the palm wine ritual highlighted the gravity of the situation and the profound impact it has had on their marriage.

@marsh_melow_ commented:

“But you cheated on the older wife and she didn't return you. These men can't take what they dish! & forgive her oo! Watch war room.”

@akua nokturnal said:

“A real depiction of men crying fowl when they are paid in their own coins. They can't handle half of the shiit they throw on women.”

@brillmond reacted:

“All he needed to do was watch war room and pray for her to behave. Is he not taking this too far?”

@a_beautiful_gemini commented:

“It's better than killing someone's child out of passion. It's honourable this way.”

@nkemakonamu said:

“For the once saying, they can be 70yrs old and marry girls in their 20s. Maybe, this nayi should have been dressing sexyy, loose some weight, and continued praying for her to change, and even watch war room ale. He wanted to marry who would take care of his old age.”

@joyce_pius_ reacted:

“You cheated the older wife and she didn't return you?? Y'all can't take half of what you dish out.”

@killa.dem__rezzy said:

“Wat abt d older wife? &) he cheated on her to get a younger wife.”

@miragold__ said:

“You marry second wife still dey find loyalty : abeg nobody should come for me oh, i no well oh.”

@doveedah_ commented:

“Serves you right. I love how breakfast is spreading and touching the old too. After returning the drink please go and cry in the bathroom like I did.”

@tessyfelix72 reacted:

“Ndidiamaka don do this Oga strong tin, from the sound of his voice you will know that's he's crying eyaaaa.”

@trina_joness said:

“You have other wives what are you doing with the young girl.”

Watch the video below:

