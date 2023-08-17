A Nigerian lady who was broke and could not get a job for a long time finally got a juicy employment offer

Oloyede Temitope's commitment towards hard work was rewarded with a N100k teaching job to tutor two students online

According to her helper, she also has an opportunity to travel abroad for better life opportunities

A Nigerian lady's life has turned around for good, and she is no longer searching for employment like she was days ago.

Earlier in a TikTok video, the graduate showed her account balance had only N14. Oloyede Temitope was not looking for a short route to success.

The graduate held her CV, showing she had a 2.2 CGPA in school. Photo source: @a.a_clown2

Graduate gets teaching job

Nigerians who loved Temitope's honesty and determination to make something out of her life reached out through @a.a_clown2.

Temitope was surprised to get an online teaching job that pays N100k monthly without spending on transport.

The kind lady kept thanking her destiny helper when she was also told she was given an offer to relocate abroad. She graduated with a 2.2 CGPA.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

alliyuomotola said:

"I’m a graduate of Leadcity university, I studied industrial relations and personnel mgt , I need a job too , I’m tired of staying at home."

Everything -By- DebbyT said:

"I pray Almighty God see me through too."

@Tad magikworld said:

"This is so overwhelming….What God cannot do doesn’t exit truly…Thank you for reaching out to people God will continue to strengthen you too."

cycy0466 said:

"Congratulations babe mine will come also one day."

Timmyberry__xx said:

"God that see my heart will show me mercy."

user6495877250667 said:

"Thanks adura God bless you for all you do I pray for everyone praying for this kind of testimonies may God locate each and every one amen ooooo."

Anjolaoluwa said:

"And I’m here pressing phone because I already give up on getting a job."

