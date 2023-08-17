A resilient Nigerian girl has happily relocated abroad after getting taunted by her friends in school

According to the lady, she got depressed and stopped going to school, and this sparked speculations that she had dropped out

However, to shame her fake friends, she secretly planned her relocation abroad and flaunted her passport in a video

A Nigerian young lady identified as @tifepearl89 has opened up about her life story and journey out of Nigeria.

In the video, Tife advised all her followers to never give up on their dreams no matter how hard life was.

Girl gets her visa, relocates abroad Photo credit: @tifepearl89/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She recounted when she was crying and confused, facing criticism from friends who mocked her and called her a school dropout.

Tife hits jackpot, relocates abroad

However, an opportunity arose when her aunt invited her to come abroad.

Determined to seize the chance, Tife wrote her exams before embarking on her journey. She didn't tell anyone about her movement.

Throughout the video, Tife expressed gratitude to her friends Ayobammy and Moyo for standing by her side during challenging times.

She also shared the excitement of receiving money from her aunt to obtain a passport, even though it took two weeks to arrive.

Filled with happiness and anticipation, Tife documented her journey to the airport, where she encountered other people and captured the moment in videos.

Finally, she joyfully exclaimed: "And finally, I made it. Good God. Anything you are doing in life, never give up."

Reactions trail video of lady who secretly relocated abroad after getting taunted by friends

Tife's video is an inspiring reminder to persevere through challenges and pursue one's dreams.

Her story resonated with viewers, garnering support and admiration for her determination and resilience.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng