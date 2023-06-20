Hilda Baci has posted a new photo showing how she proudly held her Guinness World Records certificate

The box containing the official plaque was delivered to her on Tuesday, June 19, and the video equally went viral

Nigerians are congratulating the chef for her feat, having been declared a world record holder after cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes

The Guinness World Records certificate for the longest cooking marathon has finally reached Hilda Baci's hands.

In a new photo and video she posted on Twitter, the kitchen queen was seen clutching the certificate and brimming with smiles.

Hilda Baci has finally unveiled her Guinness World Records certificate. Photo credit: Twitter/@hildabacicooks.

Source: Twitter

Unveiling the GWR certificate on Twitter, Hilda said:

"It feels so good to hold it I remember seeing a photoshopped picture of myself pointing at it and I said to God will have an original and he did it. Congratulations to all of us this is a collective win thank you all so much for your continuous love and support."

Watch Hilda's video below:

On June 13, the Guinness World Records declared that Hilda Baci is the new World Record Holder for the longest individual cookathon.

Hilda had submitted evidence of a 100-hour cooking marathon, but the body deducted some hours from the submitted evidence due to a miscalculation in her allowed resting time.

According to the GWR, the actual hours are 93 hours and 11 minutes, which is longer than the previous holder of the title, Lata London's 87 hours and 45 minutes.

The GWR said:

"Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes."

Reactions from Nigerians on Twitter as Hilda Baci unveils Guinness World Records certificate

@kerubo_hillary said:

"The way I have waited for this. You'd think I have shares in it or will get a hold of it. So happy for you baby girl."

@Parisbilly commented:

"It can only get better, congratulations."

@Gr8_nex said:

"Hilda, you're officially amazing. Congratulations."

Chef Dammy to hold new cooking marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy announced her intention to hold a new cookathon.

According to the Ekiti chef, the new cookathon would see her cooking for 150 hours.

Many reactions trailed her declaration, especially as her first 120-hour cookathon was plagued by controversy.

Source: Legit.ng