Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Lagos state, Prince Laja Adeoye, praised Governor Seyi Makinde for his leadership during the Oriire kidnapping crisis

Adeoye commended Makinde for refusing to pay ransom to kidnappers throughout the rescue operation in Oyo state

The APM candidate also praised Amotekun and other security agencies for their professionalism in securing the victims' release

Lagos, Nigeria - Prince Laja Adeoye, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Lagos State, has praised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for his leadership following the successful rescue of pupils and teachers who were abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Adeoye described the safe return of the victims after weeks in captivity as a significant achievement, attributing the outcome directly to the governor's resolve and commitment to the welfare of Oyo state residents.

Lagos APM Gov Candidate Adeoye Hails Makinde Over Safe Rescue of Oyo Schoolchildren, Teachers

Source: Twitter

Central to his commendation was Makinde's decision not to negotiate with or pay ransom to the kidnappers, a stance Adeoye said sets a strong precedent for confronting criminal actors without yielding to their demands.

Adeoye praises intelligence-driven approach

The APM candidate credited the success of the rescue operation to a combination of intelligence-led security strategies and robust coordination among multiple security agencies. He specifically singled out the Oyo State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun, alongside other personnel involved in the mission, commending their professionalism and dedication throughout the operation.

"The successful operation reflects the effectiveness of intelligence-driven security strategies, strong collaboration among security agencies, and the determination of the Oyo State Government to confront criminal elements without compromising the long-term security of the state," Adeoye said.

Adeoye calls for public cooperation with security agencies

Beyond his commendation of the governor and the security operatives, Adeoye used the occasion to appeal to Nigerians to actively support law enforcement by sharing timely and credible information whenever they encounter suspicious activity in their communities.

He argued that lasting security cannot rest solely on government action and that sustained cooperation between citizens and security agencies is indispensable in addressing kidnapping and other violent crimes across the country.

Adeoye also congratulated the rescued pupils, teachers, and their families, expressing hope that the outcome of the operation would help restore public confidence in Nigeria's security institutions and spur continued efforts towards achieving durable peace.

Source: Legit.ng