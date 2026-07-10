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UK Publishes 62 Occupations in High Demand, Reveals Official List of Jobs
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UK Publishes 62 Occupations in High Demand, Reveals Official List of Jobs

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The United Kingdom (UK) has published a long list of jobs that are in very high demand in the country
  • The list, published on the government website, shows that the jobs are from different sectors.
  • Details on the UK government website show that some of the jobs currently have thousands of workers

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The UK government, in order to help job applicants identify less competitive jobs, has released a report showing the occupations that are in high demand across the country.

The report released by the United Kingdom government shows the number of workers in each occupation, indicating those that are in critical or high demand.

UK releases official list of jobs in very high demand across different sectors
UK publishes list of jobs facing critical worker shortages. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/NurPhoto/Kelvin Murray/Connect Images
Source: Getty Images

UK names occupations in critical demand

The report also contains the occupation codes. However, in this article, Legit.ng focused only on the list of jobs in critical demand in the UK and not the number of workers under each occupation or the occupation codes.

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Jobs in high demand in the UK

  1. Chief executives and senior officials
  2. Marketing, sales, and advertising directors
  3. Health care practice managers
  4. Residential, day, and domiciliary care managers and proprietors
  5. Managers and directors in the creative industries
  6. IT business analysts, architects, and systems designers
  7. Environment professionals
  8. Generalist medical practitioners
  9. Specialist medical practitioners
  10. Occupational therapists
  11. Speech and language therapists
  12. Clinical psychologists
  13. Other psychologists
  14. Medical radiographers
  15. Taxation experts
  16. Engineering technicians
  17. Quality assurance technicians
  18. Planning, process, and production technicians
  19. CAD, drawing, and architectural technicians
  20. IT operations technicians
  21. IT user support technicians
  22. Aircraft pilots and air traffic controllers
  23. Brokers
  24. Insurance underwriters
  25. Financial and accounting technicians
  26. Estimators, valuers, and assessors
  27. Data analysts
  28. Buyers and procurement officers
  29. Business sales executives
  30. Sales accounts and business development managers
  31. Human resources and industrial relations officers
  32. Careers advisers and vocational guidance specialists
  33. Information technology trainers
  34. Other vocational and industrial trainers
  35. Inspectors of standards and regulations
  36. Health and safety managers and officers
  37. Office managers
  38. Metalworking production and maintenance fitters
  39. Precision instrument makers and repairers
  40. Security system installers and repairers
  41. Skilled metal, electrical, and electronic trades supervisors
  42. Rail travel assistants
  43. Retail cashiers and check-out operators
  44. Train and tram drivers
  45. Managers in storage and warehousing
  46. Directors in consultancy services
  47. Education advisers and school inspectors
  48. Medical and dental technicians
  49. Early education and childcare practitioners
  50. Veterinary nurses
  51. Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators
  52. Credit controllers
  53. Bookkeepers, payroll managers, and wages clerks
  54. Library clerks and assistants
  55. Floorers and wall tilers
  56. Houseparents and residential wardens
  57. Senior care workers
  58. Cleaning and housekeeping managers and supervisors
  59. Market research interviewers
  60. Farm workers
  61. Leisure and theme park attendants
  62. Industrial cleaning process occupations

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UK reveals jobs in highest demand as worker shortages persist
UK reveals jobs in highest demand as worker shortages persist. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Reza Estakhrian
Source: Getty Images

According to the report on the UK government website, the above jobs are in critical demand, with the number of workers in each occupation ranging up to several thousand. Many of the occupations have more than 25,000 workers.

The report shows that the list was last updated on 8 January 2026.

A new report is expected to be released by the UK government in December 2026.

UK-based Nigerian man seeks visa-sponsored job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom (UK) appealed for help to secure a visa-sponsored job before his visa expired.

The man said he was worried about being deported if he failed to get a new job in time. He shared his professional skills and experience on social media, hoping an employer would offer him a visa-sponsored role. His post attracted support and advice from many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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