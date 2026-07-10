The United Kingdom (UK) has published a long list of jobs that are in very high demand in the country

The list, published on the government website, shows that the jobs are from different sectors.

Details on the UK government website show that some of the jobs currently have thousands of workers

The UK government, in order to help job applicants identify less competitive jobs, has released a report showing the occupations that are in high demand across the country.

The report released by the United Kingdom government shows the number of workers in each occupation, indicating those that are in critical or high demand.

UK publishes list of jobs facing critical worker shortages. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/NurPhoto/Kelvin Murray/Connect Images

Source: Getty Images

UK names occupations in critical demand

The report also contains the occupation codes. However, in this article, Legit.ng focused only on the list of jobs in critical demand in the UK and not the number of workers under each occupation or the occupation codes.

Jobs in high demand in the UK

Chief executives and senior officials Marketing, sales, and advertising directors Health care practice managers Residential, day, and domiciliary care managers and proprietors Managers and directors in the creative industries IT business analysts, architects, and systems designers Environment professionals Generalist medical practitioners Specialist medical practitioners Occupational therapists Speech and language therapists Clinical psychologists Other psychologists Medical radiographers Taxation experts Engineering technicians Quality assurance technicians Planning, process, and production technicians CAD, drawing, and architectural technicians IT operations technicians IT user support technicians Aircraft pilots and air traffic controllers Brokers Insurance underwriters Financial and accounting technicians Estimators, valuers, and assessors Data analysts Buyers and procurement officers Business sales executives Sales accounts and business development managers Human resources and industrial relations officers Careers advisers and vocational guidance specialists Information technology trainers Other vocational and industrial trainers Inspectors of standards and regulations Health and safety managers and officers Office managers Metalworking production and maintenance fitters Precision instrument makers and repairers Security system installers and repairers Skilled metal, electrical, and electronic trades supervisors Rail travel assistants Retail cashiers and check-out operators Train and tram drivers Managers in storage and warehousing Directors in consultancy services Education advisers and school inspectors Medical and dental technicians Early education and childcare practitioners Veterinary nurses Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators Credit controllers Bookkeepers, payroll managers, and wages clerks Library clerks and assistants Floorers and wall tilers Houseparents and residential wardens Senior care workers Cleaning and housekeeping managers and supervisors Market research interviewers Farm workers Leisure and theme park attendants Industrial cleaning process occupations

UK reveals jobs in highest demand as worker shortages persist. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Reza Estakhrian

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on the UK government website, the above jobs are in critical demand, with the number of workers in each occupation ranging up to several thousand. Many of the occupations have more than 25,000 workers.

The report shows that the list was last updated on 8 January 2026.

A new report is expected to be released by the UK government in December 2026.

UK-based Nigerian man seeks visa-sponsored job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom (UK) appealed for help to secure a visa-sponsored job before his visa expired.

The man said he was worried about being deported if he failed to get a new job in time. He shared his professional skills and experience on social media, hoping an employer would offer him a visa-sponsored role. His post attracted support and advice from many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng