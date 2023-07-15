An engineer was called to a building to detect the source of a liking water pipe, but the video has gone massively viral

The video which has fascinated many people, shows how the man found the leak underneath the floor

He used his machine to dig deep and to reveal how the water gushed with force from the broken water pipe

A skilled engineer who went to fix a broken water pipe did his job so well that the video went viral.

Already, 17.8 million people have viewed the video after it was posted on TikTok by Sieuamnuoc.

The engineer digs up the floor to reveal a broken water pipe. Photo credit: TikTok/@sieuamnuoc.

Source: TikTok

When he arrived at the house, the engineer applied a lot of skills to detect the actual spot the pipe was broken since it was under the floor.

How an engineer went viral after fixing a leaking water pipe

He made use of a sound detector machine and then succeeded in pinpointing exactly where the water was leaking.

The engineer then started digging the floor and finally revealed the leaking pipe, showing how water was gushing with force.

Many TikTok users have been fascinated by the video as some hail the engineer for the work he did. The video has been liked 184k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man digs floor of building after detecting water sound

@gramamirezz said:

"A genius, the engineer who achieved this magic."

Bencha Hua Suan asked:

"Why is there no cement floor before reaching the soil? Confused. Tile floor and soil."

@amore samuza said:

"That's why I put the water installation outside the house, so it's easier to check."

@rogeriosiqueira99 commented:

"This device is really good."

@user5869132301293 said:

"I'm shocked, not from a hole, but from the base under the tile."

@Noidea commented:

"Where can I get a tool to know where the leak is?"

@finarodrigue said:

"I'm interested in the device."

Source: Legit.ng