President Bola Tinubu's led federal government has revealed crucial plans for Nigerians, especially the youths

The president revealed his administration will make use of education and technology as tools to grow the Nigerian economy and improve the lives of Nigerians

President Tinubu, however, maintained that his government is keen on shaping the future of the Nigerian youths, starting from now

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

State House, Abuja - The federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rolled out plans for Nigeria's economic growth and development.

Tinubu begins move to shape Nigeria's economic growth and development

Tinubu's government reveals plans to help Nigerian youths. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu said his administration will leverage digital technology to create Nigeria’s desired socio-economic progress that is necessary to transform society, Daily Trust reported.

He stated this while receiving in the audience a delegation from Google (West Africa) led by its director, Olumide Balogun, at the State House, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu speaks on plans for Nigerian youths

President Tinubu, who said his administration was determined to use education and technology to improve the lives of its citizens, added that education was central to uplifting Nigerians, PremiumTimes report added.

“We are here to shape our tomorrow, today, and I’m going to do it. Our youths represent over 65% of the yearning development age in Nigeria.”

Tinubu tasks Google on youth development

He called on Google to partner with the government on the use of data in the public sector to enhance service delivery, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Tinubu announces N5bn palliative for each state, details emerge

In another development, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced N5 billion palliatives for each state of the federation, including the federal capital territory (FCT).

The N5 billion palliatives are to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, disclosed this at the end of a national economic council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, August 17 in Abuja.

Google to train 20,000 Nigerians, provide N1.2bn grant for job creation

Meanwhile, Google's Africa executives have disclosed that the company intends to train 20,000 women and young people in Nigeria in digital skills.

In addition, they said the tech giant would provide the government with a grant of N1.2 billion ($1.6 million) to assist in the creation of one million digital jobs across the nation.

During a conference in Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima informed Google Africa executives that Nigeria intends to create digital jobs for its burgeoning youth population. However, Shettima did not give a time frame for when the positions would be created.

Source: Legit.ng