A Nigerian youth, Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, took the stage at the UN International Youth Day, 2023 and presented a speech.

A video posted on the UN's Web TV showed when Alumona read his address to fellow young people from 103 countries.

Noel Ifeanyi Alumona addressed youth at UN International Youth Day. Photo credit: UN Web TV and Ifeanyi Alumona.

The gathering celebrated the United Nations International Youth Day, 2023.

Alumona, who is the founder of Boy's Champion, a non-governmental organisation, centred his speech on the impact of climate change.

Nigerian student receives applause after presenting speech at UN International Youth Day

He said young people have the skills and also understand the issues at hand better and should be allowed to be heard.

He encouraged young people to join hands in tackling global issues as it is only unity that much could be achieved.

In a separate chat, Alumona told Legit.ng that young people in Nigeria deserve better representation.

He said:

"Like every Nigerian youth, I'm disappointed at the way things are going in Nigeria. Nigerian youths are some of the smartest people in the world but the situation in the country limits a lot of dreams from thriving. While I am disappointed at everything going on, especially with opportunities for young people's voices to be heard, I am also hopeful that we've discovered our place in the world as global citizens and are representing the same country where we're not valued.

"Like I said, we are tired of plenty talks. We are demanding actions and inclusion of young people in deciding and executing policies and initiatives that affect us and our future."

Alumona, who is from Enugu state is a student of Vanderbilt University and was nominated for the 2023 Global Student Award.

