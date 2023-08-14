A Nigerian girl, Iorwuese Msendoo Zipporah, who swept all the awards in her school on graduation day has become a sensation on Facebook

A brilliant Nigerian girl, Iorwuese Msendoo Zipporah, who amazed everyone by sweeping all the awards in her school on graduation day has become a viral sensation on Facebook.

The video showed the girl, dressed in her school uniform and a cap, receiving cash prizes of over a million naira from various generous sponsors who had offered rewards for different subjects.

The young girl appeared very happy to be the best student. Photo credit: Iorwuese Msendoo Ziporrah

Source: UGC

The young girl was the top student in every subject, which meant she claimed all the prizes from the sponsors.

She was like a star shining brighter than anyone else in the ceremony.

Her achievement was an inspiration to many other students who aspire to excel in their studies.

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated the young lady for her exceptional performance and prayed they children as brilliant as she was.

Pope Itodo reacted:

"Omo! Na so this one take turn to millionaire. I love the amount of sponsored awards. Beautiful."

Victor Ugueke said:

"Her classmates should bury their heads in shame. My days you go see competition. Maths na they we de fight our blood."

Faith Chukwueze:

"Congratulations brilliant girl. She don become millionaire."

