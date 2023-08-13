The proposed increment in the amount that the University of Ibadan (UI) students would be paying in the next session has continued to receive knocks from stakeholders.

A cross-section of the student leaders who spoke with Legit.ng lamented that the development was not welcoming considering the economic mood of the country.

Anger as UI Proposes tough increment in school fees Photo Credit: @AdedejiRx

Source: Facebook

According to a breakdown of the payment, students of the University of Ibadan (UI) would start paying from the next academic session showed, lab courses-related students would pay N230,500, non-lab students 125,500, and studio and digital students will pay 175,000.

How UI proposes different hostel fees for new and returning students

One of UI's immediate past student leaders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the most ridiculous part of it was the hostel fees.

According to the former student leader:

"Hostel fees for the 100 level and the other levels are not the same thing, even when they will be staying in the same hostel.

"It is not logical for 100 level students to pay N60,000 for hostels and other levels will pay about N45,000 and they will be staying in the same hostels. These freshmen will be packed six in a room".

Student leader condemns proposed increment in school fees

Another immediate past student leader, Ridwan Okeshola, said the increment took away the rationale of attending a public university in Nigeria.

His statement reads:

"The increase is a lot. It takes away the reason for coming to public schools in the first place. The students are not happy with the situation.

"The harsh condition of the economy means families are living below standards. These are what the school management needs to put into consideration.

"I don't think the justifications for some of the breakdowns will really be valid, things like faculty prospectus, caution, counselling and the like."

"323k as a fresher": Reactions trail proposed increment in UI tuition fee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Ibadan, a federal institution, has reportedly joined the list of federal universities that have massively increased tuition fees since the signing of the student loan bill into law by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu has denied directing the institutions from increasing their tuition fees, adding that university education remained free.

Source: Legit.ng