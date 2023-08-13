Famous Nigerian comedian AY Makun took to social media to share an admiring snapshot of himself with his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun, amid the hurting period in their lives

Recall that the humour merchant lost his Lagos mansion to a dreadful fire outbreak while he was away with his family

In his post, which has since caught the attention of many, the actor noted his family will be unstoppable as long as they remain unified and continue to demonstrate love

Nigerian ace comedian Ayo Makun has shown optimism in overcoming unexpected tragedy.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the actor lost his Lagos mansion to a devastating fire outbreak while he was away with his family.

AY Makun reminds wife of God's promises in their lives despite trials

Source: Instagram

The '30 Days in Atlanta' producer took to social media with his beautiful wife, Mabel, to look at the brighter side of things while giving adequate appreciation to God for working mysteriously in their lives.

He observed how God had continuously intervened on their behalf and taken on various difficulties.

In his view, God uses the various challenges people face to forge an unstoppable force within them.

Sharing a picture of himself and his wife accompanied by an inspiration video, he wrote:

"As long as we're united and as long as we continue to show love, invest in humanity, and lead with our values, we'll be unstoppable.

"God has consistently stepped into different situations with us, and He takes them upon himself and walks through them with us. He uses them to create something in us that is unstoppable. Happy Sunday, fam."

See his post below

AY's Sunday post sparks reactions

Netizens and fans continued to send their condolences to the movie star and his family.

See their comments below:

iamdx2:

"God is preparing a big blessing for you soon .. stay stronger than ever .na God dey run am bros ,no be human being.. on God."

fabricsbyzinnyjayglobal_:

"May God Restore All You’ve Lost In Multiple Folds, Amen ."

olaniyiogunmola:

"AY baba, God got you always brother, it has been God always so nothing can shake you. Remember where you started from and where you are now. Restoration is sure and it’s on God."

ayaobaomowunmi1:

"Surely when men says there is casting down, you will say there is lifting up, because it has always been God over everything. Keep going strong blessed one.❤️❤️."

Iyabo Ojo, May Edochie sympathises with AY

Actress Iyabo Ojo and Yul Edochie's first wife, May, showed support for comedian Ayo Makun aka AY and his wife Mabel, Legit.ng reported.

Hearts broke for the comedian after videos of his lavish Lekki mansion, which recently burned to ashes in a tragic fire incident, surfaced online.

Putting up a post of the couple on her page, May thanked God that AY and his family are alive and promised to keep them in her prayers. She also affirmed that God will replenish all they lost in the fire.

