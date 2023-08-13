A Nigerian man has caused a buzz on social media as he advises Nigerians who believe relocation will end their sorrows

In a video trending online, he advised netizens against relocating to the United Kingdom in search of greener pastures

Mixed reactions have trailed his video as many netizens supported his advice while others slammed him heavily

A Nigerian man has caused an uproar online after advising netizens who wish to relocate abroad.

In a video which he made at a fuel station in the UK, he noted that things are not going so easy for those abroad.

Abroad-based man displays price of fuel in UK Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In a bid to make his point clearer, he bought 24 litres of fuel at a station and displayed the receipt online.

The video captured a total fee of about 42 pounds which is equivalent to about 41,000 Naira.

Nigerian man based in the UK says abroad is tough

While sharing the video, he asked Nigerians to dismiss the belief that travelling abroad will surely put an end to poverty.

He warned Nigerians not to come over to the UK, stating that the resources available over there seem not enough for those already in the country.

Reactions as Nigerian man in UK laments over hardship after buying fuel

Johannessbukki said:

"That's about 1700 per litre when converted."

Atolanibanks said:

"Guy abeg go Siddon. Who send you make you carry benz, dey buy supreme instead of regular. Live within your means abeg. It's all about the choices you make, ey drink Hennessy on coca-cola budget con dey complain. Tahhh!"

Shileh commented:

"Please, do not follow any rubbish advise from these people. If you want to leave Nigeria for greener pastures. Please do whenever you can. Do not let anyone stop you. Which 1 is shey u still wan come Japa abi?"

Hameedah_danmole said:

"Oga come back or SHUT YOUR TRAP! You wan dey gate keep Oyinbo land again?"

Callmekh4y added:

"As the UK na your papa own. Just quiet and make others travel, if e no hard for naija you for don fly go back."

Uyipomaj added:

"This guy is not just lying but also wicked. The situation here is very much better if u plan urself well."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady gets visa after 12 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video of a Nigerian lady reuniting with her brother in Canada has melted hearts on social media.

In the video shared via TikTok, the excited brother noted that he last saw his sister 12 years ago. After securing her visa, the happy lady packed her bags and began her trip to Canada to see her brother.

As soon as they saw each other, the duo hugged tightly and danced at the airport in the presence of everyone. One could tell from the heartwarming video that they missed each other's company immensely.

Source: Legit.ng