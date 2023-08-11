Adekunle Isaiah Oluwaseun, a serving corps member, said he was shocked when he got an alert of N20 million

The corps member, who had only N1,521 in his account, said he was not expecting such a whopping sum

After searching online for the name of the sender, the young man shared the action he took, which has stirred reactions online

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adekunle Isaiah Oluwaseun, was recently credited with N20 million mistakenly and took an action many have described as honest.

The University of Lagos graduate said he was shocked and fidgeted when he saw the alert, adding that he had only N1,521 in the account.

Adekunle Isaiah Oluwaseun returned the money. Photo Credit: Igbere TV

Source: Facebook

Adekunle Isaiah Oluwaseun shared the action he took

In an interview with Igbere TV, the corps member, who is currently serving in Osun State, Ilesha West local government, recounted how he returned the money.

Isaiah said he first searched for the sender's name online, after briefing his dad, and afterwards received a WhatsApp call from the FCMB branch in Ilupeju.

The bank's call was followed by a call from a representative of Bukkha Hospitality LTD, who happened to be the sender.

Adekunle Isiah Oluwaseun was rewarded for his honesty

Isaiah, who is currently the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO) of NYSC Ilesha West local government, revealed that a lady from Bukkha Hospitality LTD contacted him, expressing gratitude for his compliance and apologising for any inconvenience they may have caused.

He said she personally sent him N20k to appreciate him and told him to send in his CV once he was done with his service.

Isaiah added that the bank was yet to call him after he successfully refunded the money.

The corps member's honest act was, however, greeted with mixed feelings as some netizens criticised him, while others hailed him.

Netizens react to Adekunle Isaiah Oluwaseun's act of honesty

Orji Mela Chimex said:

"For and on behalf of the distinguished trustworthy,honest and strong moral principled men of integrity...

"We are happy for you,keep representing us well..."

Michael O. Esezoobo said:

"This is the Nigeria we want; if not now, you will definitely be rewarded beyond your imagination for this act. I wish the people in authority 'picking' every available money at their disposal like the lunatic on the street picking every available container will take a clue from this."

Ademola Oyekanmi said:

"Good of you for returning this money .but if you are not or trying to play smartest against the sender ,you must have known that they sender will definitely track you down, as it's now, any good things can out of your way for being faithful."

Chukwuma Onyemaechi said:

"Must you say it? what was given to you, is an act of love. You should be happy ."

Chika A Michael said:

"Whether you returned it or not they would have retrieved their money and you still end up in jail. I don't know when some of you will understand that this is 2023."

Source: Legit.ng