Omoyele Sowore, the candidate of the AAC in the February 25 presidential election, has shaded President Tinubu for appointing final year student of UI into the tax reform committee

Sowore said at least, people can testify to her institution, and she has classmates, unlike President Tinubu and many of his appointees whose educational backgrounds are questionable

But some Nigerians in their reaction, condemned the comments of the AAC candidate over his failure to comment the appointment of the youth by the president

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has dragged President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Orire Agbaje, a final year economist student of the University of Ibadan (UI), to the tax reform committee.

Agbaje was among the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms that President Tinubu inaugurated on Tuesday, August 8, her appointment came as a result of her being the president of the tax club in her school.

But in a tweet on Wednesday, August 9, Sowore claimed that some people were upset with the appointment but maintained that she was still better than the President and many of his appointees who "no one could truly tell you where they went to school. Most of them don’t have “level”.

Reactions as Sowore drags Tinubu over appointment of UI final year student

However, the reaction of Sowore on the development has continued to generate reactions in his comment section.

See some of them below:

Aderonke Okeleye wondered why anyone would criticize Agbaje's appointment, she wrote:

"Why would anyone even hate this again. Are they just desperate to be negative?"

A netizen commented that the move was commendable and urged Nigerians to stop coming online and condemned every government's policy. He wrote:

"See, if you come online and you always feel like responding to criticism then such person is not serious. We're all agitating for inclusion and when we get one we still talk because it's not our brother or sister. At least this one is commendable, we hope for more."

Sabastine Paul described the final year student as an O'Level holder that should not have been honoured with such opportunity. He said:

"There are many qualified youths out there why must it be an O'level holder? What is her experience to the portfolio she is appointed to? DANGOTE, BUA, AZMAN, ADENUGA, INNOSSON, AIR PEACE, OUR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS etc will take advise given to them by o'level experience."

Dickson Ihede posited that many Nigerians are just sadists, he wrote:

"Majority of Nigerians just hate good things, it hurts me to say but that's just the why it's."

Akintayo expressed the view that Agbaje's briliancy earned her the appointment and she should be allowed to display her talents. He wrote:

"If the girls is brilliant and capable of doing the job, let us support her please."

