Senator Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his vice, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu

The former Edo governor turned senator disclosed that the ruling APC is not a rehabilitation centre and is satisfied with its members, noting there is no IDP camp in the APC

Oshiomhole however urged Shaibu to settle his scores with his boss Obaseki, respect him and be loyal to him

Edo state, Benin - The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has downplayed the speculation of the deputy governor of Edo state, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole has sent an important message to Edo deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu over his rift with his boss, Obaseki. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Oshiomhole sends a strong message to Obaseki's deputy, Philip Shaibu

On Thursday, August 10, Oshiomhole in a veiled reference to the speculation, said the APC was not a rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians, Vanguard reported.

"Respect your boss, be loyal", Oshiomhole tells Philip Shaibu

Oshiomhole made this known in a chat with newsmen shortly after paying a condolence visit to the family of the late Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri where he described the late Edebiri as his forester father.

According to him, irrespective of any political party in power he wants peace for the state adding that loyalty is expected in politics, Daily Trust report added.

Oshiomhole said,

“But let me say this, to say that somebody wants to run to the APC, I want to say APC is not a rehabilitation centre. I can tell you that for free.

“So my advice is that those who are having challenges, should learn how to respect their bosses. I have always advised people that whoever you work with, be loyal."

Source: Legit.ng