Nollywood actress Sarah Martins doesn't seem set to tail off in her incessant attacks on her colleague Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie, anytime soon

A post shared by Yul Edochie, where he spoke about his relationship with late Nollywood actor Junior Pope and accused him of backstabbing him, has sparked a reaction from Sarah Martins

The actress slammed Yul Edochie for speaking ill of Junior Pope just days after his final burial in Enugu state

Nigerian actress and businesswoman Sarah Martins has sparked reactions online with her comments about Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Sarah Martins, who used to be friends with Judy Austin, slammed the actress' husband, Yul Edochie, for lambasting late actor Junior Pope.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has reacted to Yul Edochie's comment about Junior Pope. Photo credit: @officialsarahmartins/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul had called Junior Pope a backstabber in a post he shared on his page. Sarah Martins has reacted to Yul's comment, accusing him of trying to use Junior Pope's passing to make money.

"You should be ashamed" - Serah Martins

The brand influencer slammed Yul for trying to use Junior Pope to stir traction on Facebook so that he could make money.

She also claimed that Yul Edochie is currently broke and is desperately looking for ways to make money.

Sarah Martins also noted in her posts that since Yul left his estranged wife, May Edochie, he had fallen off and seemed almost clueless about what direction he wanted his life to take.

See Sarah Martins post blasting Yul Edochie below:

Comments trail Serah Martins' post about Yul

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Serah Martins post:

@litanysizar:

"I'm patiently waiting for him to drop it, if his account and his entire existence no disappear from this planet earth Yul should know that my name is not sizar. Everybody massively go to Yul Edochie page and make sure you report it massively. If you are happy that he drag the death don't go, but if you are not happy let's show this man the power of unity. Like how dare him?"

@je_deteste_les_mensonges:

"Someone who couldn’t mourn his son all he cared about was an overused expired kpekpe from Mr Obasi chike and others a man who stabbed his wife,mocked her,humiliated her."

@symply_ginger:

"You have energy to waste on someone who has been finished by the strange woman he picked, he's gone already just snub!"

@eby_iyk:

"@officialsarahmartins You no suppose post this odiegwu picture he no wot it.. please don't dishonor your page with this mad man picture."

@iamdannirose:

"Pastor wey dey carry grudge."

@folukekuteyi:

"He danced when he lost his son so what more can he do."

@valkev1:

"Seriously, Yul made a mistake by saying that. He would have allowed the whole issue to rest."

@mekus_officiall:

"I think say this man na pastor , so he cannot forgive jnr pope for whatever he did to him. He even get mind want the dead on social media."

@am__lovelyn:

"But truth be told this man no get sense again, what could u possible want to say about the dead."

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not God's regular minister and that not everyone will understand why he was chosen.

