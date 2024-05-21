Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has reacted to Yul Edochie's reason for his absence at Junior Pope's burial

Legit.ng reported that the actor claimed that his late colleague stabbed him in the back many times

He also said that he was not ready to give all the details, but he would love for people to learn from his mistakes

Nigerian singer and actress Angela Okorie has reacted to her controversial colleague Yul Edochie's reason for not attending Junior Pope's funeral.

In a previous post, the actor-turned-pastor finally spoke up about why he refused to honor his late colleague with his presence and pay last respect.

He noted that the deceased stabbed him in the back many times and this was why he stayed back. The actor promised to explain what transpired between them soon.

Agela Okorie knocks Yul Edochie

In a lengthy post, the actress warned Yul Edochie to allow sleeping dogs to lie and respect the dead.

She noted that the late actor's family is still mourning and that he should please leave them be.

In her words:

"After, people will start asking why they is replying people. Imagine this kind of thing now. This just shows how wicked you are. The only thing be make I no remember anybody o. Make una leave Junior Pope make he rest. His family and loved ones are still grieving and mourning. Over Junior pop , like what in God’s name is this. We are not ready to talk about things happening."

See her post below:

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@egbenwajesus1:

"Nne you are free to drag this person. use your dragon power finish him."

@chilex_xclusive_wears:

"Anybody that will pray for May to go back to him must be cr*zy. He is not ok upstairs at all"

@ogonjozzy:

"Yul is a Mumu man bottom."

@hennybabe1:

"This is the person you should be addressing, not Zubby."

@nma2831:

"Please Drag him. He deserves no mercy."

@cherry_edem_:

"Yul as you no get respect for your wife and children you follow no get respect for the dead???"

@sassyofficial222:

"He has no regards for the dead, someone that danced to his son’s death who is jp that he won’t rejoice over his death."

