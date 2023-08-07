Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to celebrate his cousin, Tunji ‘Tunegee’ Adeleke on his new political appointment

Tunegee was appointed as chairman of local government service commission in Osun state and Davido expressed his joy online

The news was however met with mixed reactions from netizens as a number of them claimed it was as a result of nepotism

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s cousin, Tunji ‘Tunegee’ Adeleke, recently bagged a political appointment in Osun state.

Taking to social media, Davido announced the news by revealing that Tunegee had been appointed as the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission in Osun state.

The DMW boss was no doubt excited by the news as he celebrated his cousin. According do Davido, he has no doubt that Tunegee will do well.

Fans react as Davido's cousin Tunegee bags political appointment in Osun state. Photos: @davido, @tunegee

Source: Instagram

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Congrats @Tunegee on your emergence as the Chairman local government commission Osun state! Your a leader and you will do well ... we Dey your back.”

See the tweet below:

Not stopping there, Davido also took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of Tunegee with the secretary of the Osun state government, Teslim Igbalaye as he paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the Unavailable crooner, he is very proud of his cousin. See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido celebrates as cousin Tunegee bags political appointment in Osun. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Mixed reactions trail appointment of Davido’s cousin Tunegee

The news of Tunegee Adeleke’s political appointment under his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s government sparked a series of heated reactions on social media.

While some people noted that they had no issues with it, majority condemned the move and claimed it was a result of nepotism.

Read some of their comments below:

teeto__olayeni:

“You all team people are biased.... This guy isn't even his child(he is his nephew),from the news we hear from Osun Adeleke isn't someone that will appoint just for appointment sake...He must have seen he is capable for the job,and if with time he didn't do well na we go sill talk...But for now allow him haba.”

abjluxuryhub:

“Dear nigerians if it was Tinubu who did this or Seyi would you clap your hands too ..... many of you are too sentimental when it comes to your fave.. Reason why this country will always be backward.”

teeto__olayeni:

“Which one is family business????? The man that left there and didn't put family,what did he do right??? Allow him fess nae never even start work una don dey condemn.”

lovecasted:

“We only complain about bad governance when it's not beneficial to us and our family directly.. because what is the meaning of this? This guy finished NYSC when ? Even Nysc wey him no go! Smh!”

prankhottie:

“Family business lol? If he can do the work he should carry go.”

oluwaduch3ss:

“If it was Tinubu or Buhari putting his family members we won't rest. Double standards everywhere.”

mr.agugua:

“A good start and good phase. Let's see what the youth breeds. Congrats.”

its_katchy:

“Dem go share Osun equally for all the Adeleke family.”

buchili:

“So it's you from Jalingo he should've appointed???”

pos_david01:

“If e reach your turn don't empower your family make una dey play.”

lulu_skyyy:

“You guys are too bias, e reach una fave turn una mouth change, make another person try am una mouth go long reach sokoto with complain.”

emirate_58:

“Una really funny for this comment section ajeh ... so make he no use his family member again?”

chefbeebah:

“Issa family business in Osun state.. this is to say all politicians are same everywhere, different parties, same characters..”

zee_needles:

“It's the comments for melet..if e reach your turn…..no put your family.”

mozege:

“Nepotism.”

itscalled002:

“So politics is now family business.”

bukunmi_mo:

“Whether family members or not. Are the appointed people capable to handle the job? can they deliver? Can you reprimand them? If so then congratulations to them.”

bouff_ray:

“E done turn family business.”

Davido’s gov uncle hails him as he dances to his Qatar 2022 performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gov Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the head of government for Osun state, recently got people as a video of him dancing while watching Davido perform at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 world cup final went viral.

The governor, who captioned the viral clip shared on his page, noted that watching Davido's performance put a sweet glee on his face, that of the Adeleke family and on every citizen of Osun state.

Davido, who had been away from the public eye for over a month, finally returned to the stage at the Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony to perform with other global stars.

Source: Legit.ng