Amina Yusuf releases tips on how to excel as a university student who hopes to finish with first class

Aminat Yusuf is a law graduate who made history as the first student to score a perfect 5.0 CGPA in Lagos State University (LASU) in Nigeria.

She achieved this feat in the 2023 academic session and was rewarded with N10 million by the Lagos state governor.

Aminat Yusuf gives three tips on how to pass exam easily. Photo credit: Aminat Yusuf/BBC Pidgin

She also received an automatic employment offer from her state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

How did she do it?

Here are three tips from Aminat Yusuf for BBC Pidgin on how to ace your exams and become a first class student.

01. Intererest and passion come first

Have interest and passion for your course of study. Aminat Yusuf said that the first thing you need to do is to love what you are studying and enjoy it.

She said that having interest in your course will make it easier for you to read and understand it.

She also said that you should choose a course that suits your personality and abilities, not because of peer pressure or parental influence.

02. Prepare ahead

Don’t wait till exam time to study. Aminat Yusuf said that she did not cram or rush her studies, but rather she read consistently and diligently throughout her academic years.

She said that she divided her subjects into three and dedicated six hours to each of them every day.

She also said that she revised what she learned regularly and did not skip any class or assignment.

03. Seek help when needed

Aminat Yusuf said that she did not hesitate to ask for help from her lecturers or senior students whenever she encountered any difficulty or confusion in her studies.

She said that she also made use of online resources and books to supplement her learning.

She said that seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a way of improving yourself and gaining more knowledge.

These are the three sure ways to become a first class student by Aminat Yusuf who scored 5.0 CGPA.

Aminat Yusuf with 5.0 CGPA opens up about expectation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Aminat Yusuf, a law graduate from University who achieved a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), has revealed how she was amazed by the positive response she received from Nigerians despite wearing a hijab.

She spoke to TVC in an interview and said that her friend had predicted that she would be widely celebrated when the news of her academic feat came out, but she did not believe it.

She said that one of the reasons she was doubtful was because of her hijab, which she thought might limit her recognition and acceptance in the society.

