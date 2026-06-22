Senator Shehu Sani urged Nigerians to support Labour Party amid political shifts in the UK

Former UK PM Keir Starmer's resignation sparks varied reactions from Nigerians on immigration concerns

Sani's 'Angry Tigress' remark alludes to Kemi Badenoch, highlighting dynamics in Nigerian-UK political discourse

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani said Nigerian who wants to relocate to United Kingdom should continue to support and pray for the Labour Party.

The Kaduna Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said an “Angry Tigress” is wanting for them in the opposition party.

The APC chieftain said good bye to former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Legit.ng reports that Starmer resigned from his position as the British PM and Labour leader in emotional farewell address.

Senator Sani tweet suggests he was referring to the opposition leader Kemi Badenoch.

This was contained in a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani on Monday, June 22, 2026.

“If you are a Nigerian who wants to Japa to Uk, continue to support and pray for the UK’s Labour Party…you know there’s one Angry Tigress waiting for you in the other party. Good bye Keir Starmer.”

Nigerians react

@DGovernorDonjay

In Nigeria or UK politics, vibes don’t pay bills, policies do. Whether Labour or Conservative, migration dreams still meet visa realities.

@Saliu_ade

Nigerians celebrating Starmer's exit because of Suella Braverman without checking who comes next or what Andy Burnham's immigration position actually is. The research phase was skipped entirely if you like no use your head.

@chrixbliz

The day kemi becomes PM I will start looking at other countries.

@AdureOghenekev1

The Tigress is 100times better than your slave masters here in Nigeria. The Tigress will not be sharing rice and buying cars for political sake where her people are being k*lled every day like your slave masters do here in Nigeria.

@Kaluchris47

The Tigress at least has balls than the so called Senate house we have here,.that are just clowns singing mandate songs

@wisemaster05

Kemi Badenoch shares your blood not your visa. She has explicitly championed stricter immigration. For Nigerians planning to Japa, sentiment is a luxury. Study the policies, not the passport.

Andy Burnham aworn in as new MP

Recall that Andy Burnham was officially sworn in as an new MP amid loud cheers from his Labour Party colleagues in the House of Commons.

Around 200 MPs were in the hall to greet the Aintree-born former Greater Manchester mayor, now officially the MP for Makerfield.

Burnham bowed his head several times as he made his way through the Commons chamber and grinned.

Kemi Badenoch delivers verdict after Starmer's resignation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemi Badenoch criticised Starmer after his resignation as Labour Party leader and UK Prime Minister.

The Conservative leader accused Labour of failures across taxes, welfare, defence and energy policies.

Badenoch also argued that Labour’s approach remains the bigger challenge beyond leadership changes.

Source: Legit.ng