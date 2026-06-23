The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in the second round of the group stages, with more matches to go

The 10 African teams have had mixed fortunes at the tournament, with Tunisia already eliminated

Some top African players, if not already have it in plans, should retire from international football

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage is progressing to the decisive stage, with teams already eliminated and some progressing to the next stage.

Defending champions Argentina, France, Norway, co-hosts Mexico, and the United States of America have all progressed to the knockout stage.

Sadio Mane looks dejected after Senegal's loss to Norway. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

African countries have had mixed fortunes at this tournament, with Tunisia already eliminated after a 9-1 aggregate loss to Sweden and Japan.

The rest of the teams remain in contention to reach the knockout stage, including African champions who lost their first two matches to France and Norway.

One thing has become evident at this tournament so far: some top players should be playing their last games for their country and should bow out after.

Legit.ng looks at some top African stars who should retire from international football after the World Cup

African stars who should retire

Sadio Mane

Mane has had quite a career for club and country, particularly for the Teranga Lions. He led his country to two Africa Cup of Nations titles, though one is still contested and is a two-time CAF Best Award winner.

According to Liverpool Echo, he had confirmed after AFCON 2025 that he will retire from international football after the World Cup. Pape Thiaw and others have tried to convince him, but his performances so far suggest there is no better time to leave the scene.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly, alongside Mane, have led their generation and guided the new stars of Senegalese football, and it is time for them to let them continue without their on-pitch input.

The Al-Hilal star has lost pace, the ability to read the game and become erratic, and has been responsible for some of the goals conceded at this World Cup, and should gracefully walk away after the tournament.

Édouard Mendy

When Mendy joined Chelsea in 2021, he would never have imagined the career ahead of him. He won trophies at Chelsea, helped Senegal to two AFCONs and has won two AFC Champions Leagues at Al-Hilal.

However, his performance at the World Cup and the goals he has conceded suggest it is the right time to leave the national team and preserve his legacy.

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Another member of the Senegalese old guard who should make it a responsibility to leave the team after the World Cup. His small frame makes him look like he can still keep going, but he is not the same player he was years ago.

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez has enjoyed a stellar international career since switching his international allegiance to represent Algeria. He won the AFCON and was named the African best.

As noted by Reuters, he has confirmed that he will retire from international football after the World Cup, and his outing at the tournament confirms that he made the right choice.

Riyad Mahrez during Algeria's 3-0 loss to Argentina. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew

Even if he doesn't want to leave, everything around him, including his performance and the agitations of the fans, suggests that he should retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cedric Bakambu

Bakambu has had his time with the DR Congo national team, and after 11 years, he should leave the stage after that World Cup for young players to take over from him.

Vozinha

Vozinha is one of the breakout stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but at 40, he will not secure a big move as a result, and should take his Instagram followers, run and retire when the ovation is still loud.

CAF sends message to Mohamed Salah

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Mohamed Salah ahead of potentially his last appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Salah is one of the many African players who are playing in their final World Cup, but the former Liverpool star still has it and could keep playing for Egypt.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng