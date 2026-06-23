A Nigerian young man celebrated as he bagged a first-class law degree from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom (UK)

The young man narrated how his mother was imprisoned in Nigeria and his journey towards studying law abroad

His post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the man on his achievements

A Nigerian man, Joel Shoroye, narrated his academic journey as he rounded up his law degree program from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

He shared how his mother was imprisoned and was later diagnosed with breast cancer.

Man Whose Single Mum Was Imprisoned Bags First-class Law Degree from University of Leicester in UK

Source: UGC

Man bags law degree from University of Leicester

On his LinkedIn page, Joel Shoroye shared how he dreamt of becoming a lawyer in 2014.

His LinkedIn post read:

"The Lord will prevail! - First Class 2013: Single Mum imprisoned while I was living in Nigeria, almost half a decade before I hugged her again. 2014: Decided I will become a lawyer by any means. 2015-Present: Various childhood friends from Brixton dead or in Prison. 2020 & 2022: Kicked out of school…Twice.

"2023: Lost Cozzy to suiciide. Nov 2025: Mum calls me whilst in the Library telling me she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. December 2025: Scored 55% in criminology and thought my dreams had died. I spent the entire final year of university shuffling between lectures and hospital surgeries for my mum.

"I won’t ever forget taking my Law of Evidence exams in the waiting room of St Guy's Thomas Hospital as surgeons were opening my mum's chest up.

"22nd June 2026: Received a First Class LLB with a Year Study Abroad Degree. Not a sympathy vote, a testimony with faith and hard work; anything can be done. This one is for you, Cozzy & Mummy. Act 1 done. We are just getting started. As always, all Glory and Honour to God."

Man Whose Single Mum Was Imprisoned Bags First-class Law Degree from University of Leicester in UK

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail man's graduation from UK university

Marguerite Aduh said:

Congratulations, Joel and as you say "just getting started". Can't wait to see your next chapter

Frank Lindsay said:

My goat Joel!!

Zahra Sachikonye said:

Huge congratulations, Joel!

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng