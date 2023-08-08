A Nigerian girl, Vanessa McColumbus, has shared a photo on Facebook showing her original WAEC result

According to the lady, she never expected the grades she saw on the result sheet, especially in literature

In her Facebook post, the young girl recounted how she got so sick during the exams and arrived late at the venue

A Nigerian student, Vanessa McColumbus, has shared a photo of her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

She expressed shock at her unexpected grades while posting the photo via her Facebook account.

Nigerian girl displays her WAEC result Photo credit: @VanessaMcColumbus/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the post, she revealed that she could not make it to her literature exam venue on time as she was admitted to the hospital, so she wrote nothing when it was time up.

However, she was surprised that when the result came out, she passed her literature exams despite not writing anything.

Vanessa was also excited that she had passed other subjects she took with flying colours.

She thanked her school and home math tutors for their hard work and intended to buy them good wines to show her appreciation.

Vanessa also expressed shock at her math grade, which was higher than expected. She was expecting a B2 or less, but her actual grade was better than that.

In her words;

“I told you that I will post it whether I failed my WAEC, or passed it. I am shocked that I have result on my literature, cos I couldn't make it to the exam, from hospital, on time. So I practically wrote nothing when it was time up. My NECO will help me though.

"I need to buy good wines for my school, and home maths tutors. Their hardwork on me paid off. My maths' shock, might not wear off anytime soon. I was expecting B2, or less.

"The shock I had in Jamb for scaling maths, is repeating itself. Shock can kill oo. The palpitations. Ok bye for now. Neco calls.”

Reactions as Nigerian girl displays her WAEC result

Netizens congratulated her on her results and wished her well in her upcoming National Examinations Council (NECO) exams.

Gemo Eni commented:

“Congratulations Vanessa.”

See the post below:

