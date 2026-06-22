Indonesia is preparing to embed artificial intelligence into key government programmes, including its $15 billion free meals plan, in a move it hopes will boost economic growth by 12% by 2030

The draft regulation, awaiting President Prabowo Subianto’s signature, sets out a roadmap for AI adoption between 2026 and 2029

While global tech giants like Microsoft, Meta and IBM have contributed to the plan, experts warn Indonesia still lacks the infrastructure and skills needed to compete regionally

Indonesia is preparing to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into major government initiatives, including its $15 billion free meals plan.

A draft presidential regulation seen by Reuters outlines how AI could boost the country’s gross domestic product by 12% by 2030.

Indonesia embeds AI in its $15 billion free meals programme to design menus and monitor hygiene. Photo credit: BAY ISMOYO / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

AI roadmap for economic growth

The regulation sets a roadmap for ministries and regional governments to adopt AI between 2026 and 2029. It highlights “economic growth through development, facilitation and use of AI especially in the president’s priority programmes.” The draft is awaiting President Prabowo Subiantoʼs signature.

According to Reuters, Indonesia aims to become more competitive in AI use regionally and globally, though progress has been slower compared with Singapore and Malaysia. Both countries have attracted billions from global tech firms to build cloud and AI infrastructure.

Tech firms contributing to draft

Companies such as Meta Platforms, IBM and Microsoft contributed to the draft, according to Wahyudi Djafar, a tech analyst and member of the AI government task force. In 2024, Microsoft pledged $1.7 billion to expand cloud and AI services in Indonesia.

Despite these efforts, analysts warn Indonesia lacks infrastructure such as chips and skilled AI professionals. Derwin Suhartono, professor of artificial intelligence at Bina Nusantara University, said Indonesia “may stay as a consumer of products that foreign companies sell to.” He added that while the government has a roadmap, “it’s all rhetoric” at the execution level.

AI in free meals programme

AI will play a central role in Prabowo’s free meals initiative. The draft says it will be used to:

Design region-specific menus

Monitor kitchen hygiene

Predict food demand

Detect irregularities

Integrate health data for early emergency warnings

The programme has faced criticism over transparency. Earlier this month, its head was fired and arrested after irregularities were found in kitchen setups. Safety standards have also been questioned, particularly after tens of thousands of children suffered food poisoning last year.

The draft notes that AI-driven automation can “achieve remarkable efficiency while reducing operational costs.”

Microsoft invests $1.7 billion in Indonesia to expand cloud and AI services across the region. Credit: BAY ISMOYO / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

AI in health screening

Beyond meals, AI will also be used to analyse health checks in Indonesia’s free screening and tuberculosis testing programmes.

While the regulation builds on a white paper issued last year, it remains unclear when Prabowo will sign it. His office has not responded to requests for comment.

Indonesia’s ambition to harness AI for economic growth and public welfare is significant, but experts caution that without strong infrastructure and skills development, the country risks falling behind its regional peers.

Indonesia, EU sign long-awaited trade deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Indonesia and the European Union finalised negotiations on a trade agreement Tuesday after nearly a decade of talks, a senior minister said. The Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is the third deal Brussels has signed with Southeast Asian countries, after Singapore and Vietnam.

Source: Legit.ng